News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-03-15 16:58:33 -0500') }} basketball Edit

Press Conferences - John Marshall & Gate City from Class 2 Finals

Elijah Seward scored 17 points - with a trio of 3's - and had seven rebounds as John Marshall beat Gate City to win their third state title in seven years
Elijah Seward scored 17 points - with a trio of 3's - and had seven rebounds as John Marshall beat Gate City to win their third state title in seven years (Bob Lanum (BobLimages.com))
Matthew Hatfield • VirginiaPreps
Publisher
@hatfieldsports
Matthew Hatfield has been with VirginiaPreps.com since 2004, officially taking over as Publisher in 2016. Hatfield hosts High School Sports Talk every Saturday, 10 AM to Noon, on ESPN Radio 94.1.

Before the cancellation of ten VHSL Basketball State Championship games for 2020 due to the coronavirus outbreak with the awarding of co-titles among five classifications, Class 2 had its title mat...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}