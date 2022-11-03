Thomas Dale is 30-13 all-time against Dinwiddie but the Generals have won three of the past five meetings over the Knights.

The battle for the Central District title will go down Friday night when Thomas Dale rolls into Dinwiddie to take on the Generals. Both teams enter the title bout with unblemished records. Not only is the district championship at stake, but the winner will likely lock up the top seed in their respective regions. Should Thomas Dale knock off Dinwiddie and Oscar Smith falls to Phoebus, the Knights will likely take over the #1 seed in Region 6A. If Dinwiddie prevails and Varina loses to Highland Springs, the Generals should be #1 in Region 4B when Monday's ratings are released.









Scouting Thomas Dale: The Knights are averaging 42.6 points per game on offense and are giving up just 13 points/game on defense. Matoaca is the only team that has come close to knocking them off this season. Ethan Minter is the heartbeat of this team. The kid is as fiery as they come and his team feeds off his energy and leadership. The dual threat signal caller has thrown for 1,316 yards 14 touchdowns and just two interceptions. On the ground, he's turned in 656 rushing yards and nine additional scores. If it's not Minter torching opposing defenses, it's Brandon Rose. The bruising back has rushed for close to 1200 yards on 142 carries this season. His 23 rushing scores is a new school record that stood for over 20 years and was set by former NFL running back Rudi Johnson. The X-factor of the offense is without a doubt Nick Tyree. Tyree is electric every time the ball touches his hands. 's hauled in 21 catches for 476 yards and four scores. He's also added three touchdowns in the ground game and has returned two kick offs and one punt return for touchdowns. Another game changer to keep close tabs on is Jacob Seaborne. The talented receiver has a quietly recorded 330 yards receiving and three touchdowns. Teams tend to forget about his presence because of Minter, Rose, and Tyree and that's what makes him dangerous. Defensively, the Knights have a quartet of guys who have no problem getting the paint chipped off their helmets. Stephon Hicks and Zakari Sands lead the team in tackles with 67 stops each. CJ Milazzo has tallied 65 tackles and Brandon Cammarasana has notched 60.

Scouting Dinwiddie Coming into the season, many folks (myself included) didn't know what to expect out of Dinwiddie. We all knew they would be competitive because Billy Mills is one of the best coaches in the state and he's always managed to get the most out of the players he has. However, he was tasked with replacing a lot of heavy hitters from last years squad, including quarterback Brenton Hilton. The Generals have dismantled everyone whose stepped in their way. Their offense is averaging 50.5 points/game and their defense is surrendering a staggering 5.5 points/game. Leading the charge is Harry Dalton Jr. The sensational sophomore who began his varsity career at running back last fall, has emerged as one of the best underclassman quarterback in the area. Dalton's thrown for close to 1,293 yards 21 touchdowns and seven interceptions. He's been equally as effective on the ground, rushing for 869 yards and 13 scores. Raphael Tucker has worked well in tandem with Dalton in the running game. Tucker has racked up 803 yards on the ground and 16 touchdowns. The receiving corps is deep and balanced. Chris Drumgoole has hauled in 18 receptions for 356 yards and six touchdowns. Zalen Wiggins has 18 catches for 328 yards and three scores, and Marquis Smith has 330 yards on 16 catches for 330 yards and seven touchdowns. Trey McBride leads the stingy defensive unit with 72 total tackles. Se'von McDowell has recorded 63 tackles, Mickiel Johnson is third on the team with 46 tackles, and in fourth place is Quentin Mankin with 43 stops. Johnson and Mankin have also been ballhawks in the secondary with three interceptions a piece.