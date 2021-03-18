VirginiaPreps - Pre 2021 NCAA Tournament ZOOM with Norfolk State Hoops

Norfolk State University Men's Basketball conducts a media ZOOM session with Head Coach Robert Jones and standout guard Joe Bryant (Lake Taylor HS in Norfolk grad), the MEAC Tournament MVP, chat with reporters before the team's game in the 'First Four' of the NCAA Tournament against Appalachian State on March 18, 2021.

For Norfolk State, it is the program's first NCAA Tournament appearance since 2012 when the #15 seed Spartans famously knocked off #2 seed Missouri in the Round of 64. The Spartans are set to tip off with Appalachian State from Assembly Hall in Bloomington at 8:40 EST on Thursday night in a game that'll be televised on truTV.