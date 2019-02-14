Powhatan's Next Era Begins With Coach Mike Henderson of Douglas Freeman!
They say home is where the heart is and that is certainly the case with Coach Mike Henderson leaving Douglas Freeman for Powhatan after seven seasons at the helm of the Rebels.On Wednesday, Februar...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news