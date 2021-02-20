Powhatan Indians Spring Football Preview
Over A Year Ago... In 2019
The Powhatan Indians started a new era... they were under the direction of a new head coach for the first time since the 1980's in Mike Henderson and they were now playing in the Dominion District.
The Indians nearly started a new era off 4-0 but suffered an overtime loss to Matoaca in the first game of the season by three points. After rallying to a 3-1 start the Indians could only muster 1 win in their 6 remaining games.
The Indians were held to their fewest points productions offensively speaking since the 2001 season with just 190 points.
The 2019 campaign while the berth of a new era for the Indians brought an end to a decade that was just as subpar as the 2019 campaign was. In the 2010's decade Powhatan was 65-43 which was 34 fewer wins and 20 more losses than that of a decade prior. It was the fewest wins and most losses for the Powhatan program since the 1980's!
Powhatan, a traditional playoff participant did make the playoffs 7 times but only won 2 games which was out of character for this program.
A new era in 2019, a new decade hopes to bring about new results and fortune.
