The Powhatan Indians started a new era... they were under the direction of a new head coach for the first time since the 1980's in Mike Henderson and they were now playing in the Dominion District.

The Indians nearly started a new era off 4-0 but suffered an overtime loss to Matoaca in the first game of the season by three points. After rallying to a 3-1 start the Indians could only muster 1 win in their 6 remaining games.

The Indians were held to their fewest points productions offensively speaking since the 2001 season with just 190 points.

The 2019 campaign while the berth of a new era for the Indians brought an end to a decade that was just as subpar as the 2019 campaign was. In the 2010's decade Powhatan was 65-43 which was 34 fewer wins and 20 more losses than that of a decade prior. It was the fewest wins and most losses for the Powhatan program since the 1980's!

Powhatan, a traditional playoff participant did make the playoffs 7 times but only won 2 games which was out of character for this program.

A new era in 2019, a new decade hopes to bring about new results and fortune.