VirginiaPreps - Potomac Withstands Monster Night from Donald Hand Jr. (VIDEO)

On a night where Region 6A Champ Landstown (5-1) and Region 6B Champ Potomac (12-0) faced off for a berth in the State Final on Saturday in what was the first playoff encounter between the two perennial winning programs in , the Panthers did what all great teams have to do at some point in postseason play. That is survive and advance. Potomac withstood a storm from Landstown's star - Top 100 prospect Donald Hand Jr. from the Class 2022 - and a late surge by the Eagles on their home floor in Virginia Beach.

Keith Honore's crew from Dumfries kept their undefeated streak alive, prevailing 79-73, despite an individual performance for the ages from Hand, who scored a personal best 43 point. In some ways, it was reminiscent to Potomac's 5A State Championship win over L.C. Bird in 2016 when Charles Falden, now of Winthrop, scored 35 points with 19 straight comign in the fourth quarter alone. In the end, the sum of the parts proved just enough for Potomac to come out on top against a virtuoso effort from the guy wearing No. 13 in white. Limited fans were in attendance at Landstown, but the fans that were there made their presence known. The game, which started off with a 12-point Potomac lead at halftime, narrowed to a 65-62 Panthers lead as the game reached 4:11 to play. But Potomac managed to hold off the Eagles and earn a trip to Centreville, which shared the Class 6 State Championship with South County a year ago. Honore goes for his third state title as the Head Coach of Potomac.



"We know when you come down here it's going to be a tough environment even without fans," said Honore, who got to win a state title in 2014 with his son Keijon and looks to do the same this weekend with his son, junior point guard Kyle Honore. "Our kids, like all year long, showed resilience and brotherhood. When things got tough they could have unraveled but didn't." Potomac overcame the aforementioned 43 point night from Hand, who constantly attacked a defense that came in rather rock solid, yielding just 53.8 points per game. Hand's night included him going a perfect 27-of-27 from the free-throw line.

