VirginiaPreps - Potomac Alum Justin Burrell Joins Mount St. Mary's Staff

Courtesy of Mount St. Mary's Athletics on Thursday, May 13, 2021:


Emmitsburg, Md.—Mount St. Mary's Head Men's Basketball Coach Dan Engelstad has announced the addition of assistant coach Justin Burrell to the coaching staff.

"Having coached Justin during his time at Holy Cross, I know firsthand how committed he is to the game of basketball and how he operates as a leader," said Engelstad.

"Justin is smart, he knows the point guard position in and out. He has relentless work ethic that allows him to always be prepared and ready for the challenge ahead. He has the ability to connect with recruits and players and bring out the best in them. His four years of experience as a Division 1 assistant will be an asset for us as we continue to work and elevate our program. We are thrilled to add Justin to our staff."

Burrell comes to the Mount after serving as an assistant coach at Lafayette under Fran O'Hanlon the past four seasons. While at Lafayette, he helped lead the team to back-to-back winning seasons while developing six all-league players in a span of three years. Lafayette was one of the top scoring offenses in the Patriot League (77.7) and captured the 2020-21 Central Division title.

During his High School career at Potomac, Burrell averaged 20 points, eight assists and four steals per game for Keith Honore's Panthers as a senior to earn 2nd Team All-State honors. He was also chosen 2nd Team All-Metro by the Washington Post and named the Cardinal District Player of the Year during the 2019-20 campaign. From there, he spent a post-grad year at Fishburne Military in Waynesboro.

A four-year starting point guard at Holy Cross, Burrell was a standout player on the court, earning Rookie of the Year honors in 2012. He scored 1,143 career points for the Crusaders and left atop the Holy Cross record books in game started at 119.

Burrell was a three-year captain for Holy Cross and sits in the top-10 of the Crusader record books in games started, single-season free-throw percentage (1st, 91.3%, 2012-13), career free-throw percentage (3rd, 83.2%), career three-point field goals (6th, 140) and career assists (8th, 414).

After graduating from Holy Cross in 2015, Burrell began his coaching career at The Millwood School in Midlothian, Va. (2015-16) and The Hun School of Princeton in Princeton, N.J. (2016). He was also an Intern Coach and Development Coordinator for the U15 squad of Team Loaded in Richmond, Va. (2015-16).

At both Millwood and The Hun School, Burrell served as an assistant coach, while he also took on the added responsibility of Video Coordinator during his move to Princeton.


