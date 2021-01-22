 VirginiaPreps - Postgame Zoom - Green Run's Kenneth Harris after Stallions Win Opener
Postgame Zoom - Green Run's Kenneth Harris after Stallions Win Opener

Green Run Coach Kenneth Harris chats with VirginiaPreps.com's Matthew Hatfield following his team's 79-35 season-opening victory over Tallwood on Tuesday, January 19, 2021.

Harris, who is 213-85 overall as the Head Coach of the Stallions in his 13th season, discussed his team preparing for a long awaited opener after capturing the VHSL Class 5 State Championship last winter. It was their first game in 315 days or 45 weeks.

Green Run jumped out to a 9-0 lead and never looked back. They led 21-6 by the end of the first quarter and 43-11 at half-time, shooting 59.2% from the field. For the game, the Stallions shot even in converting 32 of 50 shots (64%), plus converted 10-of-19 three-pointers and made 5-of-6 free-throws while racking up 25 assists.

Pacing their attack was the duo of Jacob Cooper and Elijah Kennedy, a pair of 1st Team All-State performers last year. Cooper, the reigning Class 5 State Player of the Year, had 19 points on 8-of-12 shooting from the field to go with 12 assists, four rebounds and four steals. Kennedy, a 6-foot-4 shooting guard who threw down a pair of alley-oops, added 18 points on 7-of-12 shooting - including four made three-pointers - to go with four boards, four steals and three assists.

Another senior guard, Jaiden McIntosh, tallied 11 points, including a couple of 3's. Florida State football signee George Wilson and sophomore Eizayah Chisholm scored eight points apiece.


