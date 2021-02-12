VirginiaPreps - Postgame Video - Salem Coach Lloyd DeLoatch after Region 5A Semis Win

Salem Head Basketball Coach Lloyd DeLoatch chats following his team's 59-43 win at Cox in the Region 5A Tournament semifinals on Wednesday, February 10, 2021.

The Sun Devils upped their record to 4-2 overall on the year, avenging a 55-50 loss to Cox just five days prior in the regular season finale.

Seeking their second State Tournament berth in four years, Salem will take on Green Run on Saturday, February 13, 2021 at Kempsville High for the Region 5A Championship.

Back in 2018, the eighth-seeded Sun Devils with a sub-.500 record before postseason play toppled No. 1 seed Maury, No. 5 seed Norview and No. 3 seed Hampton on their way to the program's first regional title in 17 years.