VirginiaPreps - Postgame Video - PA's Darnell Dozier After 17th Region Championship

Princess Anne Head Girls Basketball Coach Darnell Dozier spoke with VirginiaPreps.com's Reese Becker and Matthew Hatfield following his team's 75-43 win over Salem in the Region 5A Championship. For the Lady Cavaliers, it marked the program's 17th regional crown and 13th in 15 years.

In fact, Dozier has built the ultimate dynasty at the Virginia Beach school, which is 666-55 under his direction with 11 state titles, seven in a row.

Princess Anne was led by senior Aziaha James, who scored 23 points. The NC State signee also had eight rebounds, four assists and four steals. Freshman Cyriah Griffin had 14 points and three steals for the Lady Cavaliers, who out-rebounded Salem 45-31 on the afternoon.

George Washington University signee Michelle Ojo chipped in 14 points, six boards, five steals and two blocks. Zakiya Stephenson filled the stat sheet with 10 points, 11 rebounds and seven assists.

For Salem in defeat, Quiana Vazquez scored 17 points with four makes from behind the arc. The Sun Devils finished 7-2 overall in Jason Clark's first season as Head Coach.

The Lady Cavs, now at 8-0 overall on the season, have a home date with L.C Bird set for Wednesday, February 17th. The winner travels to the victory over the semifinal between the Region 5C and Region 5D Champ in a Class 5 State Championship game set for Saturday, February 20th.

Entering this State Tournament, Princess Anne has won 18 consecutive State Playoff games with their last loss in an elimination playoff game coming to Lake Taylor, 56-53 in the 2013 Group AAA State Final. This will be PA's 13th straight State Tournament appearance.