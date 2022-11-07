Scoring on their first six possessions and blanking the reigning two-time Class 6 State Champions in front of a crowd of over 5000 fans at Darling Stadium in Hampton, the defending Class 3 State Champion Phoebus Phantoms served notice to all of Tidewater who the top dog is in the '757' area code. The 56-0 win by Phoebus not just avenged the 42-0 loss in Chesapeake to the Tigers from the season before, but capped a perfect 10-0 regular season and sent shockwaves across the entire Commonwealth. Oscar Smith had not lost to a team from the state of Virginia by 50-plus points in twenty years, and these Phantoms of 2022 will look to continue their historic in the postseason on the quest for the program's ninth state title since the turn of the century. Phoebus will open the Region 3A playoffs against eighth-seeded York (7-3), while Oscar Smith plays host to eighth-seeded Kellam (4-6) in the Region 6A playoffs. Afterwards, we were able to catch up with Head Coach Jeremy Blunt to discuss the victory and its meaning along with standout players Jordan Bass, Mychal McMullin and Nolan James. Those can be seen below.



Postgame Video Interview with Phoebus Coach Jeremy Blunt:

Phoebus Head Coach Jeremy Blunt chats after his team's 56-0 shutout of Oscar Smith in a much-anticipated showdown between defending State Champions held at Darling Stadium in Hampton on Saturday, November 5, 2022. The 56-point drubbing of the reigning two-time Class 6 State Champs marked the most lopsided defeat for the Tigers since 2002 when they lost to Western Branch 58-0. Blunt's starting defense did not allow a touchdown the entire season as the 20 points allowed saw 14 get scored by the likes of Woodside and Gloucester on opening kickoff returns, plus the other six by Bethel against backups. Now 112-19 overall at the helm of his alma mater since being elevated to the lead chair in 2012, Blunt has the Phantoms five playoff wins away from the program's ninth State Championship.



Postgame Video Interview with Phoebus DL/OL Mychal McMullin:

Phoebus senior defensive lineman Mychal McMullin chats after his team's 56-0 win over Oscar Smith at Darling Stadium in Hampton on Saturday, November 5, 2022. McMullin, a JMU commit, made four sacks, three of which came in the first half on a day where the Phantoms halted a winning streak of 34 games by the Tigers over Hampton Roads foes. The Phantoms enter the Region 3A playoffs as the No. 1 seed with a perfect record of 10-0 overall. Five more wins will secure their second straight state title.



Postgame Video Interview with Phoebus WR/DB Jordan Bass + QB Nolan James: