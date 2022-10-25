Atlantic Shores Head Football Coach Wayne Lance chats following his team's 17-14 comeback win over Fredericksburg Christian at the Virginia Beach Sportsplex on Friday, October 21, 2022.

The Seahawks trailed 14-7 midway through the fourth quarter before scoring the final ten points - which included a safety, touchdown and two-point conversion - to knock the Eagles from the ranks of the unbeaten. Kent State commit Kaden Beatty came through with the tackle in the end zone in the fourth quarter for the safety for the Shores defense.

Meanwhile, it was Lance's son, freshman signal caller Micah Lance, scoring the go-ahead touchdown. Lance's 27-yard pass completion to Jonathan Hilton proved pivotal on their scoring drive.

Fredericksburg Christian, which won state titles in both 2014 and 2018, came in a perfect 7-0 overall on the season, averaging 46.3 points per game and allowing just 7.6 per contest.

Atlantic Shores, which won the VISAA Division II State Championship last year, upped its record to 7-1 overall.



