VirginiaPreps - Playoff Rewind: Piedmont State Semifinals

In a typical year, this would be championship week but 2020 has been far from typical. The entire globe has been rocked by the coronavirus and its’ impact has altered our daily lives as well as the sports landscape dramatically. As we wait and hope that our student-athletes in the Commonwealth will retake the gridiron for competition in a few short months, we look back at what took place in the 2019 playoffs. With an opportunity to advance to the state championship contest and step onto the field one final time, competition was fierce in semifinal action. Let's take a look at how these games played out and who advanced.

Class 6 Colonial Forge (11-2) at Oscar Smith (12-1) The Eagles held the advantage in the fourth quarter but Oscar Smith managed to score the go ahead touchdown when quarterback Ethan Vasko found Amonte Jones for a 55 yard scoring strike in the final quarter helping the Tigers advance 18-16 and end the Eagles season. Only a minute prior, Colonial Forge had taken the lead with a 9 yard scoring run by Max Kaulthen. Forge had advanced the same position in 2016 against Oscar Smith with a trip to the championship contest on the line but once again, were unable to overcome the school from the Virginia Beach area.

Class 5 North Stafford (9-4) at Stone Bridge (11-1) Stone Bridge advanced to the Class 5 title game with a dominating 44-15 victory over North Stafford. The Bulldogs set the tone with their defense which was constantly in the Wolverines backfield causing havoc. A blocked punt for a touchdown by Mikail Kamara in the second quarter was one of the biggest plays in a game that Stone Bridge pulled away in. Jared Cole scored two touchdowns early for Stone Bridge and added a third in the second half putting Stone Bridge in the Class 5 title game for the second consecutive season.

Class 4 Tuscarora (12-1) at Salem-Roanoke (12-1) Bryce Duke spurred a Huskies 36-20 road victory with a four touchdown, 203 yard rushing performance against the Spartans. Duke’s outburst in the ground attack for Tuscarora outpaced the entire Salem rushing attack combined. His first score of the game came just over a minute into the contest after teammate Jevonn Gilyard returned the opening kickoff 91 yards setting up a goal-to-go situation. Salem kept the contest close and held a three point advantage early in the second quarter but the Huskies were able to add two touchdowns before intermission to take a commanding lead into the break and never looked back.

Class 3 Goochland (12-1) at Hopewell (13-0) The visiting Bulldogs seemed destined for a victory early as they forced three first half turnovers and recovered an onside kick to take a 21-7 lead by the end of the first half. Following an early second half score by TreVeyon Henderson for Hopewell, Goochland responded with a score to keep a two touchdown lead over their opponent. Kaiveon Cox led a physical rushing attack for Hopewell down the stretch, however, that gave momentum to the Blue Devils. Cox crossed the goalline twice within a matter of minutes to even the score and Henderson’s third rushing touchdown of the game gave Hopewell a 35-28 lead that they were able to hold on to and advance while eliminating Goochland from the postseason

Heritage-Lynchburg (12-1) at Lord Botetourt (13-0) A year after Heritage ended the season for Lord Botetourt in the state semifinals, the Cavaliers returned the favor with a 25-14 victory over the Pioneers. Hunter Rice averaged 5.6 yards per carry and compiled 192 yards on the ground to lead the physical Lord Botetourt team. The Cavaliers were able to contain a Heritage defense that had outmanuevered opponents all year long prior to the matchup. Heritage only managed one offensive score and added a second touchdown on an 83 yard kickoff return by Elijah Steele in the second quarter but never managed to get anything going against the Cavaliers.

Class 2 Thomas Jefferson—Richmond (11-2) at Stuarts Draft (12-1) On an unusually sunny and warm day for fall football, Stuarts Draft dominated on both sides of the ball in a 49-7 rout of Thomas Jefferson to advance to the state finals. Defensively, the Cougars recorded four turnovers and their offense notched seven rushing touchdowns. Freddie Watkins recorded each of the first four scores for his team in the win.

Graham (11-2) at Appomattox County (12-2) The Raiders returned to the state championship game with a 28-13 win over the defending state champions. Appomattox County won the trophy from 2015-17 before Graham won it in 2018. Led by Tre Lawing, Appomattox earned an opportunity to regain the crown. The sophomore accounted for all four of his squads scores and threw for 134 yards on a near perfect day through the air.