VirginiaPreps - Playoff Rewind: Piedmont 2019 Region Finals

In a typical year, we would be talking high school football playoffs but 2020 has been far from typical. The entire globe has been rocked by the coronavirus and its’ impact has altered our daily lives as well as the sports landscape dramatically. As we wait and hope that our young student-athletes will retake the gridiron for competition in a few short months, we take a look back at last falls’ playoff picture. Practicing on Thanksgiving means that teams were still in the hunt for a state title appearance. With a win this week in the regional finals, the stage was set for the Final Four in each respective class as they look forward to the battle for the trophy in December. As expected the battles in these games were tough, now let’s review what transpired last fall on the weekend after Turkey Day.



Class 6 Region B Final #4 Massaponax (10-2) at #3 Colonial Forge (10-2) These two run heavy squads faced off for the second time in 2019 and for the second time Colonial Forge came out on top. Both squads scored more than they did in their first meeting but it was the Eagles that advanced with a 42-21 victory over the Panthers. Jaelan Black and Max Kauthen led the way for the Eagles rushers but it wasn’t until Kauthen scored on a 34 yard rush on 4th and 1 that Colonial Forge held a two score lead. A 45 yard scamper to the endzone by Jordan Barnett set the final score. Luke Morley led Massaponax with 142 yards from his quarterback position prior to being injured in the final stanza.



Class 5 Region D Final #2 North Stafford (8-4) at #1 Mountain View (10-2) Led by quarterback Jamir Boyd, the Wolverines advanced to the state semifinals for the second straight season with a 21-10 victory over the Wildcats. Earlier in the year, Mountain View defeated North Stafford while scoring 34 points against the Wolverines defense. This time, North bottled up the Wildcats offensive attack and Boyd tossed for three touchdowns and 337 yards to earn the win. Mountain View managed just 158 yards against their opponent and saw their rushing attack halted nearly completely as they rushed for just three yards per attempt.

Class 4 Region D Final #2 E.C. Glass (11-1) at #1 Salem-Roanoke (11-1) In a highly anticipated matchup of these two squads, Salem jumped out to a two touchdown lead and then held off the Hilltoppers en route to a 35-24 victory. Isaiah Persinger scored both time for the Spartans to begin the game. Glass would score the next 17 points and took a three point advantage into intermission. Almost immediately following the break, Persinger scored for the third time on an 81 yard score but Glass quickly retaliated to take back the lead. Shawn Collins returned the Hilltoppers kickoff 99 yards to give Salem the advantage once again and Persinger’s fourth touchdown run of the night solidified the Spartans trip to the state semifinals.

Class 3 Region B Final #2 James Monroe (9-3) at #1 Goochland (11-1) Goochland continued their successful season by defeating the visiting James Monroe Yellowjackets 20-7. Monroe committed seven turnovers in the contest and wasn’t able to manage an offensive score until just over two minutes remained in the matchup. CJ Towles connected on two scoring passes early to give the Bulldogs the lead and enough to secure victory. A 31 yard touchdown run by Conner Popielarz completed the scoring for Goochland prior to halftime.



Region C Final #2 Spotswood (12-0) at #1 Heritage-Lynchburg (10-1) A second half shutout by the Pioneers led to a 43-20 victory over a previously undefeated Spotswood squad. The Trailblazers took a commanding 20-7 lead early in the contest before Heritage reeled off 36 unanswered points to land the win. KJ Vaughan scored six touchdowns for Heritage and rushed for 170 yards in the victory. Krystian Rivera added 110 yards on the ground for the Pioneers. The offensive explosion combined with a solid defensive showing in the second half as Heritage slowed the Trailblazers offense that averaged 40 points per game heading into the matchup allowed Heritage to advance.



Region D Final #2 Northside (9-3) at #1 Lord Botetourt (12-0) For the second time in a month, these two squads faced off in Daleville. This time, much more was at stake with a regional title and trip to the state semifinals on the line. It was Lord Botetourt that came away with a victory against the Vikings, duplicating the result of their regular season matchup. The Cavaliers built a 24-0 lead against Northside by the third quarter but the Vikings rallied behind quarterback Sidney Webb to close the margin. First, Webb rushed for a 30 yard touchdown run and completed a pass on the two point conversion attempt to get his team on the scoreboard. Following an onside kick recovery by his team, Webb tossed a 44 yard scoring pass and the team converted on a second two point attempt to close the gap to a single score. The Cavaliers responded and sealed the victory, however when Hunter Rice notched his third rushing score of the game as Lord Botetourt remained unbeaten on the season.

Class 2 Region A Final #2 King William (10-2) at #1 Thomas Jefferson-Richmond (10-2)…Vikings 30-28 Region B Final #6 East Rockingham (8-4) at #1 Stuarts Draft (11-1)…Cougars 14-7 Region C Final #3 Gretna (9-3) at #1 Appomattox County (10-2)…Raiders 35-14 Region D Final #4 Central-Wise (10-2) at #3 Graham (10-2)…G-men 43-14