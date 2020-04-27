News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-04-27 16:41:34 -0500') }} football Edit

Player to Watch: King George two sport athlete Kyle Reviello

Robert Edmonds • VirginiaPreps
VirginiaPreps.com
@bigrob2523
Robert lives in Charlottesville and has been contributing to VirginiaPreps.com since 2013. He began working in the sports sector in 2006 and covers public and private schools throughout the state.

Two sport athlete Kyle Reviello from King George is anxious to get back to the playing field. The 6-foot-2, 205 pounder is one of the Foxes top players on the baseball diamond but had to miss his s...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}