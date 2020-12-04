Shortly after parting ways with LSU , Rivals250 linebacker Naquan Brown has committed to Pittsburgh . The Virginia Beach (Va.) Ocean Lakes standout really appreciated how the Pittsburgh coaches stuck by him, even when he initially chose LSU.

“I decided I'm going to take my talents to the University of Pittsburgh," Brown said. "They've been there through the ups and downs. They were my second offer and they've ben on my side ever since.

“Coach Beatty is from my area," he said. "I've also been talking to coach Partridge and coach Narduzzi. They're a defensive team and their defensive line is really amazing. When I was talking with coach Narduzzi he said he wanted me to come play linebacker for him but coach Partridge also wants me to be able to put my hand in the dirt. I'm comfortable with both.

“They were one of the schools I had been to the most," said Brown. "My teammate, Myles Alston, is committed there too so I’ll be pretty comfortable there. He was a big help recruiting me. They have Aaron Donald's nephew (Elliot Donald) coming in this class and they have another four-star in Nakhi Johnson. I think it'll be a really good class.”