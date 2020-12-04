Pittsburgh lands Rivals250 LB Naquan Brown
Shortly after parting ways with LSU, Rivals250 linebacker Naquan Brown has committed to Pittsburgh. The Virginia Beach (Va.) Ocean Lakes standout really appreciated how the Pittsburgh coaches stuck by him, even when he initially chose LSU.
IN HIS OWN WORDS...
“I decided I'm going to take my talents to the University of Pittsburgh," Brown said. "They've been there through the ups and downs. They were my second offer and they've ben on my side ever since.
“Coach Beatty is from my area," he said. "I've also been talking to coach Partridge and coach Narduzzi. They're a defensive team and their defensive line is really amazing. When I was talking with coach Narduzzi he said he wanted me to come play linebacker for him but coach Partridge also wants me to be able to put my hand in the dirt. I'm comfortable with both.
“They were one of the schools I had been to the most," said Brown. "My teammate, Myles Alston, is committed there too so I’ll be pretty comfortable there. He was a big help recruiting me. They have Aaron Donald's nephew (Elliot Donald) coming in this class and they have another four-star in Nakhi Johnson. I think it'll be a really good class.”
RIVALS' REACTION...
Brown his a very athletic prospect that can be used in a number of ways to give offenses problems. From a physical perspective, Brown is about 6-foot-3 and hovers around 200-pounds so he’ll need to add significant mass to his frame before seeing consistent playing time. He has the speed and quickness to give offensive linemen fits if they don’t connect with their initial punch. Brown has the hand techniques to beat offensive linemen inside or outside and uses his speed and balance to his advantage. He isn’t the most comfortable defender standing up and playing in space but that is something the Pittsburgh coaches will work with him to develop. Brown is planning on signing this month but is not an early enrollee.