VirginiaPreps - Pitt lands four-star LB NaQuan Brown

Pitt picked up its third commitment of the week, as NaQuan Brown committed to the Panthers this afternoon. Brown is a 6'3" and 200-pound outside linebacker out of Virginia Beach. He was previously committed to LSU, but de-committed earlier this week and wasted little time joining Pitt's 2021 recruiting class.

Brown initially had Pitt as one of his final six schools along with LSU, Penn State, Tennessee, Virginia Tech, and Miami. He picked LSU back on July 1st, but many believed Pitt was his second choice after the Tigers. Following his de-commitment, Pitt wasted little time on selling him to join the class.

He has familiarity with the program after visiting twice during the recruiting process, and has a strong connection to Pitt assistant Chris Beatty, who is the program's lead recruiter in the state of Virginia.

Brown is four-star a member of the Rivals250 rankings, and checks in as the 185th recruit in the country. He is also the 13th ranked outside linebacker in the 2021 class according to Rivals as well. He becomes Pitt's third recruit with four-star status joining Elliot Donald and Nahki Johnson

Brown becomes the fourth player from the state of Virginia to join the class following a strong effort by Beatty in this recruiting cycle. His teammate at Ocean Lakes High School, Myles Alston, is one of the commitments from Virginia, along with running backs Rodney Hammond and Malik Newton. In total, Pitt has commitments from four of the top 20 recruits in the state of Virginia.

Brown is now the 23rd commitment overall and is the third recruit to commit this week joining tight end Gavin Bartholomew and offensive linemen Kyle Fugedi.

The state of Virginia did not have a fall season this year, so Brown was unable to play his senior season. It is still unclear if he plans to enroll at Pitt early or not.