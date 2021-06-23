The Auburn Eagles played flawless defense and starting pitcher Reed Underwood pitched a complete game as they defeated the Chilhowie Warriors 2-0 in a Class 1 State Semifinal game.

After raining most of the morning, the weather turned sunny and windy for this Class 1 clash that was played at Christiansburg High School.

Underwood scattered eight hits, struck out five, walked no one and the defense behind him turned a huge double play in the first inning. It came after the first two batters reached on base hits.



