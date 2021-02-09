VirginiaPreps - Pioneers Wins Thriller over Nelson County

Playing the opening game in Class 2 Region C Tournament, the home-standing Fort Chiswell Pioneers had their hands full. Elimination stared them squarely in the face, but coming to the rescue with time running out was 6-foot-3 junior small forward Siler Watson, who hit a driving layup at the buzzer for a thrilling 41-40 victory over the Nelson County Governors.

Trailing 39 -38, Nelson County got a bucket from Jaren Purvis with five seconds left in the game, as the Pioneers would call a timeout. More drama awaited.

Fort Chiswell would inbound the ball to Watson around the top of the key and he drove the length of the court, down the lane, and put up the ball off the glass as the buzzer sounded with the ball falling into the bottom of the net.

No stranger to stellar performances, Watson finished with a game-high 15 points. Earlier this season on Senior night against Grayson County, he delivered with a double-double of 15 points and 10 rebounds. Tanner Crockett complemented him well, draining a trio of three-pointers en route to finishing with 11 points. Parker King tossed in five points.

Nelson County received eight points each from Blayz McGarry and the aforementioned Jaren Purvis. Mason Hughes chipped in with five points.

Fort Chiswell improved to 7-3, surviving to play another day.

"We played just well enough to win and feel fortunate," acknowledged Fort Chiswell Head Coach Derrick Jackson afterwards. "The old saying, 'survive and advance,' is what we did."

The game was close from start to finish with Nelson County up 11-10 after the opening quarter before Fort Chiswell nudged in front by a margin of 20-19 at intermission. Nelson County would reclaim the lead 33-31 going into the final stanza. The lead changed hands at least 10 times in a contest that had the feel throughout of whoever had the ball last would ultimately prevail.

Fort Chiswell advances to play at Floyd County (7-4) in the Class 2 Region C semifinals.

Watson's buzzer-beater wasn't the only one on Monday night in the Region 2C Tournament. Glenvar's Stephen Barber Jr. hit a shot from beyond half-court to lift the Highlanders past James River-Buchanan, 57-54 in the quarterfinals to earn a date with unblemished Radford in the other 2C semifinal.



