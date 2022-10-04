In a game that was moved from Friday night to Monday due to inclement weather, the visiting Fort Chiswell Pioneers spoiled homecoming for the Auburn Eagles with a 43-13 rout.



Fort Chiswell (2-4), who just last week snapped a 16-game losing streak, now finds themselves with a two-game winning streak. Big plays were the Pioneers' route for the night. They had 56 and 77 yards touchdown runs, and quarterback Larson Edmonds threw touchdown passes of 66 and 51 yards. Mikey Melton scored twice and finished with 111 yards rushing.

Edmonds threw for 143 yards and he carried the ball 10 times for 68 yards to go with a touchdown run. To start the Pioneers onslaught, he scored from two yards out on their first drive to give them a 7-0 lead after Brayden Billings' point after. They would then score at the 8:51 mark of the second quarter as Edmonds hit Ryan Cooper on a 66-yard strike.

Just before half-time, the Pioneers hit paydirt again when Edmonds found Reed Phillippi for a 51-yard touchdown, followed by Edmonds running in the two-point conversion. That gave them a 22-0 lead they took into the locker room at half-time.

With 5:57 left in the third quarter, Fort Chiswell added to its lead on a Mikey Melton off tackle run that went 56 yards to the house. Billings kicked the extra point to up the score to 29-0. After a blocked punt, Melton ran 22 yards for a touchdown to give the Pioneers an insurmountable 36-0 lead heading into the fourth period.

Auburn would finally get on the scoreboard with 9:48 left in the game as quarterback Landen Marrs scored a 15-yard run and Katie Light hit the point after kick for a 39-7 score.



The Pioneers answered that score as backup quarterback Cam Alley took the snap, darted around the left end and zig-zagged his way to the end zone for a 77-yard score to make it 43-7.



Auburn had the final touchdown of the game with 2:36 left as Marrs scored on a seven-yard run, but the snap from center on the point after was bad and the kick failed to settle the final score of 43-13.

"We did some good things tonight, " said Fort Chiswell Head Coach Robert "Spider" Thompson." Edmonds has gotten better at quarterbacking the team, but we still make too many mistakes. Proud of the guys' effort tonight."

Despite success at times in the ground game, the Eagles were unable to overcome miscues and make it a closer battle.

"We shot ourselves in the foot. Too many penalties and it cost us a couple of touchdowns," remarked Auburn Head Coach David Seabaugh. "We're playing a lot of freshmen and sophomores, and they are learning."

To pace the Auburn attack, Marrs had 20 rushes go for a game-high 178 yards.



