Pioneers Pound George Wythe in Road Opener

The Fort Chiswell Pioneers opened their baseball season traveling to county rival George Wythe. The Pioneers pounded the home-standing Maroons 18-3 in a five-inning slaughter rule game.

Fort Chiswell starting pitcher and senior Alex Vaught went 3.2 innings as he limited the Maroons to two runs and three hits, striking out five batters.



Elijah Williams had the big day at the plate for the Pioneers as he drove in six runs on a couple of hits. Camden Alley, Aiden Porter, and Larson Edmonds all had two hits apiece in the route.

George Wythe starting and losing pitcher was Colton Greene. He lasted just 2.1 innings as he struck out three. Austin Repass drove in two runs in the losing effort.



Fort Chiswell scored three runs in the second and then exploded for nine more in the third to put the game away.

"We hit the ball and we found some holes today," said Fort Chiswell Head Coach Derrick Jackson. "Vaught pitched well for us on the mound and we took advantage of some mistakes."

Vaught helped himself with the bat as well as he knocked in two runs. Williams not only drove in six runs, but he relieved Vaught on the mound, going the final 1.1 innings and added three strikeouts.

George Wythe didn't do themselves any favors by committing five costly errors.





