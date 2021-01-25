VirginiaPreps - Pioneers Defense Smothers Tazewell

Fort Chiswell put three players into double-figures and their defense limited the Tazewell Bulldogs as they won 70-39 in a home game for the Pioneers.

The Pioneers got a game-high 15 points off the bench from Elijah Williams, Parker King had 14, and 11 from Camden Gravely. King and Siler Watson both had eight rebounds apiece.



Tazewell was led by Bryson McCall with 14 points and Josiah Jordan finished with 11.



Fort Chiswell took an early 16-6 lead after the first quarter and then was up 30-16 at intermission. They would then outscore the Bulldogs 22-8 in the third quarter to put the contest out of reach.

The Pioneers doubled up the Bulldogs on field goals 26-13 for the game.

"This was perhaps our best effort or most collective team effort," remarked Fort Chiswell Head Coach Derrick Jackson. "We played good defense today."

This marked the fourth straight victory for Fort Chiswell, which upped its record to 6-2 overall and bolstered their chances to return to the VaPreps Class 2 Top Ten in the next rankings release.



