The Fort Chiswell Pioneers homecoming was a happy one as they defeated the visiting Auburn Eagles 27-14. The Pioneers got two touchdown runs from Isaac "Bevo" Dunford and junior quarterback Dylan Bailey threw two touchdown passes for the win.



Dunford had 123 yards on 12 rushes and Bailey had 61 yards on 17 carries. Bailey threw for 135 yards. He tossed a 66-yarder to Curtis Coffey and 34 yards to Camden Gravely.



Auburn got on the scoreboard first as QB Payson Kelley ran in from six yards out with 8:10 showing in the opening quarter.



The Pioneers would strike right back when Dunford race down the Fort Chiswell sideline for a 49-yard score to tie the game at seven, at 7:52 mark, just two plays after Auburn's score.



The Eagles (3-3) would go back ahead 14-7 at the 9:42 mark of the second quarter as Will Kelley ran around the left end for an 11-yard score.



Fort Chiswell (3-3) would tie the game with just 42 seconds before halftime. It was a wacky situation or an unsettling one. The down marker said third down, but it was actually fourth down for the home-standing Pioneers at their own 36-yard line. At the last second, the down marker would flip to fourth down and the Pioneers thinking it was still third.

Coach Chris Akers was asking the official was it third or fourth and the play clock was ticking down to two seconds. Bailey would drop back and found a wide-open Coffey for a 66-yard toss and run for a touchdown. It was a wacky play that turned disaster into a score before halftime.

After a scoreless third quarter, Fort Chiswell would get a 23-yard run from Dunford on the opening play of the fourth quarter and would put the finishing touches on the contest with Gravely catching a 34-yard strike from Bailey down the Fort Chiswell sideline with five minutes remaining.



"I'm proud of our guys and this is a huge win for us," said a happy Pioneer Head Coach Chris Akers. "I thought Bailey (Dylan), Bevo (Dunford ) and Camden Gravely really stepped up as well as our defense."

When asked about the fourth and four play at his own 36-yard line coach replied, "I asked the officials was it third or fourth down and they seemed to not know. I was wanting a time-out. but I didn't have any left. The play clock was at one or two seconds and I was going to be happy with a delay of game penalty. Next thing I know, Bailey had thrown a 66-yard pass to Coffey, as he outran the Auburn secondary. I guess we will need to keep that play in our playbook."

Fort Chiswell finished with 336 total yards to Auburn's 220. They held the Eagles to just 69 yards for the second half.

"We made a couple adustments at half-time that worked well for us," Coach Akers noted.



Fort Chiswell will travel to Galax next Friday, with kickoff slated for 7:00 pm.



