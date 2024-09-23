Piedmont Recap with Updated District Rankings--Week 4

in other news
Hatfield's Week 4 VHSL Dynamic Dozen Picks (9-20-24)
Check out the Dynamic Dozen Football Picks for Week 4 in VHSL Football, including Union / Graham.
Hanover Hawks Down Eagles 42-7!
Godwin struck first, Hanover struck often as the Hawks run game and defense lead to a 42-7 redemption.
4-Star PG Chance Mallory Set to Announce
St. Anne's-Belfield 4-Star PG Chance Mallory is set to make his commitment today on where he will play College Hoops.
Gainesville Thriving in Year 3 Behind QB Kilmer
After accounting for 3283 yards & 33 TD's as a junior, Colton Kilmer is back and looking to elevate Gainesville higher.
Piedmont Preview and Predictions--Week 4
We're entering the final week of non-district action. There are some headliners on the schedule including...
