2026 DB Chase Geter Schedules Penn State Official Visit

Another official visitor has been added to Penn State's long list for this summer. On Monday, Stone Bridge (VA) standout defensive back Chase Geter announced his scheduling of an official visit after visiting the Nittany Lions for an unofficial visit over the weekend.

Geter, in his recruitment, holds over two dozen offers, including Boston College, Cincinnati, Duke, Kentucky, Michigan State, North Carolina, North Carolian State, Northwestern, Penn State, Pittsburgh, Rutgers, Stanford, Syracuse, Virginia, Virginia Tech, Wake Forest, West Virginia, and Wisconsin.

On top of his official visit to Penn State, Geter has visits scheduled to Duke (May 30), North Carolina State (June 6), and Virginia (June 20).

The trip this weekend to Penn State was Geter's second this offseason after visiting for junior day in early February. He also made a game-day visit last September shortly after receiving an offer from the Nittany Lions.