Piedmont Recap--Week 8

in other news
Hatfield's Week 8 VHSL Dynamic Dozen Picks (10-17-24 Weekend)
Check out our VHSL Week 8 Dynamic Dozen Predictions, including a matchup of unbeatens with Graham vs. Lebanon.
Piedmont Preview and Predictions--Week 8
Week 8 of the Virginia High School football season is here and we have some quality matchups on the schedule...
Game Blog - Granby Beats Churchland 21-7
Review our LIVE Game Blog from Granby's 21-7 victory over Churchland at Powhatan Field in Norfolk.
Hatfield & Young's Thursday Night Tidewater Football Picks - 10-17-24
Matt Hatfield and Coach Ed Young make Picks on a trio of Tidewater Football Games on Thursday, October 17, 2024 here.
Episode 020 of On the Hash with Hatfield Football Podcast
Episode 020 of On the Hash with Hatfield Football Podcast features Rappahannock Football Coach William West and more.
