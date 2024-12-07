Class 5 State Semis Preview: Green Run (13-0) at Maury (13-0)

Mac Goad and the Grayson County Blue Devils take on the unbeaten Rye Cove Eagles for a spot in the Class 1 State Finals.
Unbeaten Phoebus is seeking a four-peat and now two wins away from accomplishing that as they host 12-1 Sherando.
Defending VHSL Class 3 State Champ Liberty Christian hosts William Byrd in a State Semifinal re-match from 2023.
Oscar Smith is 5-0 all-time in the playoffs against Colonial Forge. Can the Eagles finally knock the Tigers off?
Kettle Run Head Football Coach Charlie Porterfield is among the guests on Episode 27 of On the Hash with Hatfield.
