Class 2 State Semis Preview: Strasburg (12-1) at Poquoson (12-1)

A trip to Liberty is at stake in this Class 4 State Semifinal as Varina host Tuscarora in their 1st ever meeting.
Liberty Christian running back and Clemson signee Gideon Davidson is the 2024 Gatorade VA Football Player of the Year.
With a trip to JMU on the line, L.C. Bird & Briar Woods clash in a re-match of the 2013 Class 5 State Final.
Graham controlled the line of scrimmage and won 21-0 over Union in the Region 2D Finals
We remember longtime Essex supporter George Croxton, who passed away at the end of October at the age of 70.
A trip to Liberty is at stake in this Class 4 State Semifinal as Varina host Tuscarora in their 1st ever meeting.
Liberty Christian running back and Clemson signee Gideon Davidson is the 2024 Gatorade VA Football Player of the Year.
With a trip to JMU on the line, L.C. Bird & Briar Woods clash in a re-match of the 2013 Class 5 State Final.