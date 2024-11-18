Piedmont Recap-Region Quarterfinals

The VHSL confirms that Hayfield has been reinstated to the 2024 football playoffs.
Check out VHSL 2024 First Round Playoff Predictions from Matt Hatfield & Coach Ed Young right here!
Check out our latest VHSL Football Top Tens through the end of the 2024 regular season.
Blue Ridge will try to end 3-peat State titles for North Cross when they meet for the VISAA DII Championship
Defending champs Benedictine hope to go back-to-back when they face #1 St Michael's in the VISAA D1 championship
The VHSL confirms that Hayfield has been reinstated to the 2024 football playoffs.
Check out VHSL 2024 First Round Playoff Predictions from Matt Hatfield & Coach Ed Young right here!
Check out our latest VHSL Football Top Tens through the end of the 2024 regular season.