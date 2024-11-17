Louisa County Advances

Louisa County scored touchdowns on their 1st three possessions and rolled up 413 yards of offense to defeat Midlothian 34-23. The Lions scored touchdowns on their 1st three possessions and rolled up 413 yards of offense to defeat Midlothian 34-23. Savion Hiter, Rivals #1 ranked junior had 194 yards rushing including running 80 yards for a touchdown on his 1t carry from scrimmage.

Rutgers commit Dyzier Carter setup two touchdown scoring drives with two long receptions. He finished with 4 receptions for 82 yards while also running in a 1-yard touchdown. The lead changed hands four times in the 1st half. Midlothian scored on their 1st drive going 68 yards in 13 plays with quarterback Tyler Snead connecting with Drew Kleski on a 13-yard touchdown pass.

The Trojans took their final lead 16-13 on a touchdown pass from Snead to Donovan Dolla with two minutes to go before halftime. However, it took Louisa County less than a minute to retake the lead. Hiter broke thru the middle of the Trojans defense for a 35-yard touchdown run to give Louisa County a 20-16 lead that they never relinquished.

Senior running back Jayden Seaberry rushed for 45 yards and scored two 3rd quarter touchdowns from 17 and 18 yards for the final points of the game. Luke Rowan and Aiden Shaw both intercepted passes in the second half to help Louisa County maintain their lead.