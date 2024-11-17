Hampton Opens Playoffs with 45-8 Rout of Denbigh

HAMPTON – Hampton opened its playoff season with a methodical win, topping the Denbigh Patriots 45-8 on Friday evening at Darling Stadium.

With the victory, the Crabbers (8-3) move to a second-round matchup against Smithfield next weekend. The second-seeded Packers earned a first-round bye, along with the top-ranked Phoebus Phantoms.

The game was not perfect for the home team, but they scored touchdowns on their opening drive of the game, as well as the first possession of the second quarter. The first drive was the Crabbers longest of the game, covering 74 yards on nine plays. Sidney Johnson followed up a 14-yard reception from Marcus Chapman with a 14-yard run to bail Hampton out of a 3rd-and-17 situation and bring the ball to the Patriot 24.

Two penalties cost Hampton 13 yards, but a 20-yard catch by Casey Lassiter set up Chapman for a two-yard scoring sneak, to open the scoring.

In all, 24 flags were thrown, with 13 going against Denbigh (for 107 yards).

Lassiter (nine carries, 114 yards) scored the Crabbers’ next touchdown, capping a three-carry series for 16 yards with a one-yard scoring push. The Patriot defense, keyed by outside linebacker Kamal Jones, kept the Hampton leading rusher in relative check, until the diminutive junior back (5’5”, 140) broke free on a fourth quarter jaunt, racing 70 yards for the penultimate score.

Hampton’s junior defensive tackle Chris McCright entered the game in the third quarter and on his first varsity play of the season intercepted Denbigh quarterback Kevin Parker and returned the ball 36 yards for a touchdown to give the Crabbers a 24-0 lead.

Parker did have success with senior tight end Isaac Addison, finding the 6’2” target five times for 105 yards and Denbigh’s only touchdown, as the two connected for a 29-yard score.

The Hampton defense held Denbigh (2-9) to negative 11 yards on 16 carries, mostly from sacks on Parker, who spent much of the evening being pursued by defenders. With the running game absent from their attack, Parker was forced to go to the air with regularity, throwing 27 passes.

Chapman was more balanced, competing eight of 15 passes for 135 yards, and rushing for two short quarterback scoring sneaks. Devan Anthony added a two-yard touchdown in the third quarter. In all, Hampton outgained Denbigh 338 to 118.



