VirginiaPreps - Piedmont and Blue Ridge News and Notes - Oct 24th Edition

Below you will find information for some of the happenings in and around the area over the last week. Our focus in this recurring recap will be highlight teams and players in the Blue Ridge and Piedmont area. Occasionally you will see noteworthy information from other areas of the state. This recap is designed to be inclusive but will have a narrowed geographical focus.

Ideas we should include or players we missed? Email information to bigrob2523@gmail.com and we will be sure to include all credible information. Thanks for reading and visiting our site.





News

A much anticipated matchup between Woodberry Forest and defending VISAA D-II state champion North Cross on Saturday.

The Virginia Spartans began their 7v7 season with a 45-0 victory over the North Carolina Bearcats.

Unity Reed’s Tyleik Williams along with Robinson OT Tristan Leigh and Hopewell RB Treveyon Henderson were expected to take in this weekends sights at Ohio State University ahead of the Buckeyes first game of the season. See analysis of the 2021 prospects HERE.





Commitment Alert

Dexter Carr, a 2019 graduate from Colonial Forge earned a full scholarship from Morgan State and committed to completing his student-athlete career with the Bears.

2021 Orange County ATH Douglas Newsome committed to UNC-Charlotte.

2021 Deep Run QB Bo Kite will be announcing his college selection on Thursday October 29th.





Offer Recap

2022 LB Kyree Moyston from Kings Fork picked up offers from Pittsburgh, Arizona State, and Virginia Tech. Read more about the Hokies scholarship opportunity HERE.

2022 TE Wesley Williams from Battlefield also received an offer from the Hokies out of the ACC as well as Liberty University.

North Stafford 2022 RB Tevin White received an offer from NC State this week, his 19th Division 1 opportunity.

Nansemond-Suffolk Academy 2022 RB George Pettaway pulled in a new offer from Campbell University.

Westfield 2022 TE Harrison Saint Germain added an offer from Yale.

Dallas Ayers, 2021 OL from Magna Vista High School received an offer from Ferrum.

Patriot QB Cody Rogers picked up offers from Frostburg State and Wheeling University.

South County 2022 WR/DB Brock Spalding picked up a new offer from the Duke Blue Devils out of the ACC.

St. Christopher's 2022 LB/RB Trent Hendrick now holds an offer from Liberty University.

2022 DL Dylan Price from Sidwell in Washington D.C. received an offer from Yale.

Christiansburg 2022 ATH Drew Lloyd received an offer from Shenandoah University.

2021 Culpeper County OLB Joseph Holland received a preferred walk-on offer from Dartmouth.

E.C. Glass 2021 WR D’Airius Mosley was offered by Ferrum College.

2021 WR/CB Tyler McDaniel from Hidden Valley picked up an offer from Ferrum as well.

2021 OL/DT Elijah Hoskins from Eastern View received an offer from West Virginia Wesleyan.

2021 Matoaca standout Devin Bailey also picked up a scholarship opportunity from West Virginia Wesleyan.

Highland Springs 2021 QB Juwan Dent pulled in an offer from West Virginia Wesleyan.

West Virginia Wesleyan continued to make offers extending an opportunity to 2021 Rockbridge County lineman David Allio and 2021 athlete Jordan Hicks from Liberty-Bealeton.

John Champe 2021 OL Charlie Watkins received an offer from West Virginia Wesleyan.

2021 OL/DL Tyriq Poindexter from William Fleming added an offer from Mountain East participant West Virginia Wesleyan.

Lord Botetourt 2021 LB/FB Bryson Oliver added an offer from Bluefield.

Lord Botetourt 2021 C Frank Sawyers and LB/FB Nic Pitzer also picked up offers from Bluefield.

Courtland 2021 ATH Raul Gil received an offer from Christopher Newport.

2021 DB/WR Caleb Henly from Christiansburg received an offer from Virginia University of Lynchburg.

2023 DL T.J. Bush from Bishop Ireton was offered by Louisiana Monroe in the Sun Belt.

Portsmouth Christian 2024 ATH Asaad Brown also picked up a new offer from UL-Monroe.

Benedictine 2023 DT Joel Starlings hauled in offers from Virginia, Ole Miss, South Carolina, and Minnesota.





Players to Watch

2021 Ath Nate Tinnell from Broadway High School recently picked up an offer from Frostburg State and is a dominant force in the Valley Distict. Read more HERE.





Upcoming Events

InfiniT recruiting is hosting a combine-style camp on Saturday, November 7th in Midlothian, VA.

Team Savage is holding a combine in the 540 for athletes throughout the state on Sunday, November 8th at Culpeper Sports Plex.





