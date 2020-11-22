VirginiaPreps - Piedmont and Blue Ridge News and Notes - Nov 21st Edition

Below you will find information for some of the happenings in and around the area over the last week. Our focus in this recurring recap will be highlight teams and players in the Blue Ridge and Piedmont area. Occasionally you will see noteworthy information from other areas of the state. This recap is designed to be inclusive but will have a narrowed geographical focus.

Ideas we should include or players we missed? Email information to bigrob2523@gmail.com and we will be sure to include all credible information. Thanks for reading and visiting our site.









Scores

Atlantic Shores 41, St. Michaels 20





News (Coaching, Player, Announcements)

The NCAA extended the recruiting dead period through April 15th making it a full year since traditional recruiting has been in place.

Last week, the VHSL made an announcement in regards to the limit to in-person gatherings and their relation to the sports seasons that are about to get underway. This week, they gave a bit more information to clarify what exactly participants is defined as. Check out the press release HERE.

Earlier this summer, Class of 2021 prospect Shawn Asbury from North Stafford made his verbal pledge to the school of his dreams in Virginia Tech. On Friday, Asbury announced that he plans to attend Boston College, another ACC school instead. For more about the Wolverines star’s decision, read HERE.

Green Run 2022 DB/WR Tayon Hollaway announced his Top 6 and set a commitment date for Christmas. His top schools are Florida State, Maryland, North Carolina, Penn State, Pittsburgh, and Virginia Tech.

Abingdon 2021 RB/LB Martin Lucas decommitted from Arizona State and reopened his recruitment.

2021 WR/LB Nate Tinnell of Broadway was invited to the All-America Classic in Orlando on January 2nd.





Offer Recap

2023 DL Joel Starlings of Benedictine continues to reel in offers, landing an opportunity from Syracuse this week.

Battlefield 2022 DE/TE Wes Williams received his 10th offer following a scholarship opportunity presented by Boston College.

Broad Run 2022 QB Brett Griffis received his 1st offer from Old Dominion.

Nansemond-Suffolk Academy 2022 RB George Pettaway also picked up an offer from Boston College.

Tuscarora 2022 RB Bryce Duke picked up an ACC offer from the Duke Blue Devils.

St. Christopher's 2022 WR Andre Greene pulled in a new offer from Wisconsin.

2021 Hopewell RG/DL Landen Baker received an offer from Bridgewater and William Penn.

2021 DB/WR Dominic Keel Jr. from Highland Springs also picked up an offer from the Eagles of Bridgewater.

Green Run 2022 WR/DB Tayon Holloway added his latest offer from Maryland out of the Big Ten.

Green Run 2022 OT Molik Mason picked up offers from Charlotte, Maryland and Pittsburgh.

Phoebus 2022 ATH Kymari Gray pulled in a new offer from Maryland.

Phoebus 2021 DE Ibri Barrel picked up an offer from Lehigh.

2022 DB Sherrod Covil Jr from Oscar Smith received an offer from Florida International.

South County 2021 CB Sam Dankah picked up an offer from Virginia Tech out of the ACC.

West Springfield 2021 DT/OG Thomas Jefferson IV picked up an offer from Wheeling University.

2021 DL Donovan Fomby of Stuarts Draft pulled in an offer from Christopher Newport.

Broad Run 2023 OT/OG Alex Birchmeier received an offer from Florida State in the ACC.

Massaponax 2021 RB/OLB Tyshaun Colbert picked up an offer from Virginia Military Institute.

Freedom-PW 2021 LB/DE Darryl Overton picked up a new offer from UVA-Wise.

Glenvar 2021 Athlete Jeb Sechrist received an offer from Wagner.

2021 K/P Broc Simpson from Pulaski County received an offer from Marist.

2021 OL/DL William Thomas of Blacksburg received an offer from Shenandoah.

Magna Vista 2021 OL Dallas Ayers pulled in an offer from William Penn.





Players to Watch

Stuarts Draft played in the Class 2 State Championship game last fall and Class of 2022 RB Aaron Nice was a big part of the teams’ success. This year, Nice is expected to make an even bigger impact for the Cougars. See our recent interview with Nice HERE.





How They Rank

We look at the overall record for the past ten seasons. Below are the Blue Ridge and River Ridge District rankings including postseason games.