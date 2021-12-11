Phoebus Takes Home Title With Superior Defense Against Liberty Christian

Phoebus and Liberty Christian squared off in the Class 3 State Championship game on Saturday at Williams Stadium in Lynchburg in an exciting contest. Phoebus made the trek from Hampton with a 13-1 record looking to win their fifth state title since 2008 while the Bulldogs sought their first VHSL Championship since beginning competition in the public school ranks.



Senior Quarterback Mark Wagner II and the Phoebus offense met one of their toughest challenges on Saturday when they faced Liberty Christian. (Robert Edmonds)

A back and forth first half carried into the second led by superior defense, a question mark heading into the game with two teams that were averaging 48 points (LCA) and 36 (Phobeus) respectively, on offense. The Phantoms led 14-7 until the fourth quarter when Liberty Christian senior Dillon Stowers scored on his second receiving touchdown of the day to tie the contest.



Jaylin Belford and the run heavy Liberty Christian offensive attack were held to just 115 rushing yards by Phoebus. (Robert Edmonds)

The score provided a short lived spark for the Bulldogs against the tenacious Phantoms defense. After forcing LCA into a 2nd down and 34 attempt late in the game, Phoebus senior Donald Gatling Jr. pulled down an interception for the defensive unit and returned it to the end zone for what would be the game winning touchdown, securing the state championship win for the Phantoms 22-14.

GAME RECAP As anticipated the game on Saturday afternoon featured weather conditions that weren’t optimal for either side with winds gusting at 25 MPH and an on and off downpour of rain. Still, the two teams squaring off were expected to put lots of points on the board with their dynamic offenses that included multiple talented playmakers. Liberty Christian followed suit early by marching 65 yards on 10 plays during its’ first drive before capping with a seven yard scoring touchdown pass from senior quarterback Davis Lane to Dillon Stowers. The drive featured a heavy dose of running behind freshman Gideon Davidson and junior Caleb Davidson. The effective rushing game allowed Lane to complete three of his four passing attempts on the drive for 27 yards and the score.



When the Phoebus offense took the field, it too showed glimpses of superiority when quarterback Mark Wagner II found Kymari Gray for 24 yards on 3rd down and 12 and then later Tyreon Taylor rushed for a 30 yard gain. The drive stalled, however, ending with a pair of incomplete passes and a turnover on downs. The Phantoms managed to find the scoreboard on their second drive after forcing the Bulldogs to punt on a three-and-out series. Taylor rushed twice for 19 yards to start the drive and Gray added a 12 yard scamper. Wagner finished the drive by finding senior Jalen Mayo in the end zone for a 16 yard strike that pulled Phoebus to within one after the extra point failed.



Moments later, Phoebus took the lead when 6-foot-4 junior Jordan Bass snagged an overthrown Bulldogs pass out of the air and returned it 37 yards for a Phantoms touchdown. Wagner found Donald Gatling Jr. to his right on the two point conversion attempt and the senior took the ball into the endzone to give his team a 14-7 lead. From that point on, neither offense managed much in terms of moving the ball into enemy territory in the first half. It appeared Phoebus was about to break the game open when Gray nearly returned the kickoff to start the second half and set the Phantoms offense up in a goal-to-go situation to begin the third.



The Bulldogs defense held strong, however, and forced a turnover on downs when the Phoebus offense attempted to convert on fourth down. Both teams continued to take shots at each other but neither defense would allow their opponents to gain the upper hand. It wasn’t until nearly four minutes into the opening quarter that LCA found a break. Senior Caleb Sears stepped in front of a Phoebus receiver and picked off the intended pass. Sears returned the interception to the nine yard line giving LCA 1st and goal. It appeared the Phantoms defense was going to hold the Bulldogs but Davis threw a dump pass over the line of scrimmage to Stowers and LCA drew even at 14.



The score perked up the Bulldogs sideline and the defensive unit allowed a net of three yards to the Phoebus offense when they took the field, ultimately forcing a punt. LCA took over at their own 22 yard line with 5:31 remaining in the game and momentum on their side. On the third play from scrimmage Jaylin Belford burst into the second level and went into the end zone on a 68 yard run. A holding penalty, nullified the score and the LCA offense had to refocus. Another holding penalty backed up the offense even further and a tackle of Caleb Davidson in the backfield for a loss of two yards setup 2nd down and 34. Davis dropped back to pass but Gatling Jr., another 6-foot-4 defensive back, reached up to pull down the interception and returned it to the end zone for the second defensive touchdown for Phoebus on the day. Gatling Jr. again converted the two point attempt to stretch the lead to 22-14. Lane and the LCA offense found itself with one more attempt on offense near midfield in the games final minutes. The Bulldogs moved the ball to the Phoebus 36-yard line with less than 30 ticks left. That would be the farthest the team would go, however, as Mayo recorded the third interception of the day for the defensive unit to seal the victory and give Phoebus its’ first state championship under head coach Jeremy Blunt and the programs’ first since 2011.



POSTGAME PRESSERS Phoebus Head Coach Jeremy Blunt along with seniors Kymari Gray, Jalen Mayo, Mark Wagner II, Donald Gatling Jr. and junior Jordan Bass discuss earning the Class 3 State Championship.



Liberty Christian Seniors Jaylin Belford, Dillon Stowers, and Zach Rice discuss the foundation for the next group of players in the Bulldogs program and their loss to the Phantoms.

SCORING SUMMARY Liberty Christian—7 0 0 7--14 Phoebus—14 0 0 8--22

FIRST QUARTER L—Dillon Stowers 7 pass from Davis Lane (Chase Dupin kick), 8:26 P—Jalen Mayo 16 pass from Mark Wagner II (kick failed), 1:19 P—Jordan Bass 38 yard interception return (Donald Gatling Jr. from Wagner II), 0:29

FOURTH QUARTER L—Stowers 1 pass from Lane (Dupin kick), 8:06 P—Gatling Jr. 15 interception return (Gatling Jr. Run), 3:18



The Phoebus defense recorded three interceptions, two of which went for touchdowns, in their 22-14 defeat of Liberty Christian. (Robert Edmonds)