VirginiaPreps - Phoebus Grad La'Keshia Frett Named Assistant Coach in WNBA

ATLANTA – The Atlanta Dream have hired La’Keshia Frett and Daynia La-Force as assistant coaches ahead of the 2021 season, the organization announced today.

The two coaches will join Interim Head Coach Mike Petersen and Assistant Coach Darius Taylor to lead the Dream this season.

“Being able to add La’Keshia Frett and Daynia La-Force to our coaching staff is so exciting,” Petersen said. “La’Keshia is one of the all-time great players in our sport, and Daynia has had an excellent career both as a player and a coach. They bring a depth of knowledge that will help both our players and our staff immensely.” `

Frett, a former All-American and four-time All-SEC honoree at the University of Georgia, comes to Atlanta after serving as an assistant coach at Auburn for the 2019-20 season. Previously, she coached six seasons at the University of Virginia, where she worked primarily with the Cavaliers’ post players.

“I am just excited for the opportunity to be a part of the Atlanta Dream and work with the coaches and the players,” Frett said. “Being a former WNBA player and having the chance to be back in the league but in a different way feels great. I’m absolutely excited about the opportunity.”

As a professional basketball player, Frett played seven seasons in the WNBA – a career that included three appearances in the Western Conference Finals – after a two-year stint in the American Basketball League. Frett retired from the WNBA to take a full-time coaching position at her alma mater, serving as an assistant coach for Georgia from 2005-11. She also served as the program’s director of operations for two seasons.

Born in Carmel, California, Frett was a standout at Phoebus High School in Hampton, Virginia, where she received numerous accolades. She was named the Gatorade Female Basketball Player of the Year in 1993 and chosen as a High School All-American by the WBCA. Additionally, Frett earned National Prep Player of the Year honors her senior season with the Phantoms and was selected a Parade All-American in both 1992 and 1993.

Ironically with the WNBA's Atlanta Dream, Frett will get the opportunity to coach another former Virginia great in Elizabeth Williams, who starred at Princess Anne High School in Virginia Beach before a decorated collegiate career at Duke.

Named the WNBA's Most Improved Player in 2016 and an All-Star the following year, Williams is regarded as one of the premier defenders in the league.

The Atlanta Dream open the 2021 WNBA season Friday, May 14 against the Connecticut Sun beginning at 7:30 p.m. ET. Due to WNBA protocols and current spacing requirements, the Dream will only be able to host full season ticket holders for the first three home games (all in May). The team is in daily communication with the WNBA and hope to communicate changes as the season progresses that allow us to open up seats for single-game purchasers.

The Atlanta Dream will tip-off their 14th season in the WNBA in May 2021. The organization, who will play its home games at the Gateway Center Arena @ College Park, has qualified for the WNBA Playoffs in nine of its first 13 seasons.



