It took nearly nine minutes for a team to score in Saturday's Class 3 State Championship contest between Phoebus and Heritage-Lynchburg. After that initial score, however, there were seven more touchdowns in the contest with the Phantoms accounting for all but one on their way to a 48-7 victory over the Pioneers to earn their second consecutive state championship and tenth for the program overall. On the Pioneers opening possession, the team moved the ball quickly into a goal-to-go situation but the Phoebus defense forced a turnover on downs to keep Heritage from scoring. Both teams' offenses followed the series by trading possessions and that's when the scoring bonanza began. Quarterback Jayden Earley, who took over the signal calling duties for Nolan James who was injured in the state semifinals, dropped back into the pocket and found Jordan Bass down the middle of the field for an 82 yard scoring pass.

Moments later, the Phoebus offense struck again. Following a penalty, Phoebus started their drive at their own 7 yard line. TyReon Taylor carried for 18 yards and then Earley connected with Bass on what looked to be the same play, this time for a 75 yard scoring touchdown.

Early on, it appeared the Pioneers defense had found a way to slow down the Phantoms machine that entered the game scoring 45 points per contest. The two big passing plays during the final three minutes of the opening quarter seemed to spark the Phoebus offense as they took off and never looked back. Taylor scored on the Phantoms next possession of the game to extend the lead to 21-0. Minutes before halftime, Earley connected on his third touchdown pass of the half with Zayveon Rogers for a 16 yard pass.

Taylor added a 22 yard scoring run prior to intermission to give Phoebus a 34-0 lead heading into the break. The senior tailback recorded 83 of his 100 yards rushing on the day in the opening half. While Earley and company scored 34 points in a span of 12 minutes, the Phantoms defense held a Pioneers team that pitched a 43 point shutout in the state semifinals scoreless during the first two quarters. A week ago against Christiansburg, quarterback Jaciere "Hov" Bateman accounted for four touchdowns and threw for over 300 yards. This week against the quick and physical Phantoms defense it was a different story, however, as Bateman managed just 49 passing yards in the first half and had -21 yards rushing as the victim of three sacks.

Mychal McMullin and Anthony Reddick III recorded four total sacks in the game while accounting for 17 tackles (5.5 TFL) between them. Linebacker Brendan Thompson also found himself as a resident in the Pioneers backfield throughout the contest. The unit held Heritage to just 86 yards of total offense in the contest. Bass, a Pittsburgh commit, retuned an interception 83 yards for a score in the third quarter of the contest a play after dropping a certain pick six. The touchdown was his third of the day to go along with 157 receiving yards. Defensive lineman Bryan Greene also got in the turnover action, snatching a batted ball out of the air late in the fourth quarter to seal the victory for Phoebus. Although, he wasn't able to play, Phoebus head coach Jeremy Blunt lined James under center for the final kneel of the game that cemented the end to a 15-0 perfect season and the second title at Williams Stadium in as many years.

SCORING SUMMARY Phoebus -- 14 20 7 7 -- 48 Heritage -- 0 0 7 0 --7

FIRST QUARTER P-Jayden Earley to Jordan Bass 82 pass (Ashoy Jackson kick), 3:12 P-Jayden Earley to Jordan Bass 75 pass (Ashoy Jackson kick), 0:01\ SECOND QUARTER P-TyReon Taylor 6 run (Ashoy Jackson kick), 10:09 P-Jayden Earley to Zayveon Rogers 16 pass (kick failed), 5:00 P-TyReon Taylor 22 run (Ashoy Jackson kick), 4:37 THIRD QUARTER H-Jaciere Bateman 1 run (Marcus Gafford kick), 2:44 P-Jordan Bass 83 interception return (Ashoy Jackson kick) FOURTH QUARTER P-Davion Roberts 12 run (Ashoy Jackson kick), 6:45



Team Stats Heritage Phoebus First Downs 9 15 Rushes-Yards 35-38 29-147 Passing Yards 48 236 Passes Att-Comp-Int 24-8-2 9-5-1 Total Offense Plays-Yards 59-86 38-383 Fumble Returns-Yards 0-0 0-0 Punt Returns-Yards 1-14 2-91 Kickoff Returns-Yards 7-140 2-17 Interception Returns-Yards 1-8 2-91 Punts (Number-Avg) 5-40.4 2-31 Fumbles-Lost 1-1 1-1 Penalties-Yards 3-17 6-61 Possession Time 28:54 18:47 Third Down Conversions 4-14 4-7 Fourth Down Conversions 0-4 0-0 Red Zone Scores-Chances 1-3 3-3

While this is the final year for eight Phoebus seniors including Bass, Taylor, Earley, and James the future looks bright for the Phantoms who will soon be preparing in hopes of making another deep run in the postseason in 2023.

Despite not ending the season as they had hoped Heritage-Lynchburg coach Brad Bradley said he couldn't be prouder of his team as he got emotional talking about his squad.