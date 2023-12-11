Will Garlick has been with VirginiaPreps.com since 2006. Will served 20 years in the US Air Force and received his Masters degree from Florida Institute of Technology. Email williamgarlick@yahoo.com
Freshman quarterback Marikus Banks found receiver Keyontae Gray behind the Salem defense for an 86-yard touchdown completion with one second on the clock to give Phoebus their 3rd straight State championship 21-14 over Salem. Banks was sacked on the previous play with the clock running out but found enough time to see Gray sneaking down the middle of the field for the game winning score.
Less than a minute before Salem had tied the score with 58 seconds remaining after an interception by Georgia commit Chris Cole, the Rivals #1 prospect in Virginia. Cole returned the pass to the Phoebus 5-yard line. Jayveon Jones ran it in from 2-yards out and the 2-point pass from Eli Taylor to Josiah Moyers made the score 14-14 with under a minute to go.
Phoebus used an 11-play, 46-yard scoring drive to take a 14-6 lead with 4:14 remaining in the 3rd. Paul Stephen Davis ran a jet sweep to the right corner to extend the Phantoms lead. Phoebus other score was on the 1st drive of the game when they took 7:30 minutes off the clock on the opening drive. Davion Roberts ended the drive with a 1-yard touchdown run.
Salem answered in the 2nd quarter on the final play before halftime. Tennessee commit Peyton Lewis ran it in from 3-yards out but the extra point was no good and Phoebus lead 7-6 at halftime.
Banks was poised in the pocket on the game winning drive and he finished the game 11 of 17 for 165 yards and a touchdown. Keyontae Gray finished with two receptions for 87 yards. He also blocked the extra point attempt. Junior Davion Roberts carried 21 times for 65 yards and a touchdown. Nathan Anthony was credited with 12 tackles
Salem was led by Peyton Lewis with 88 yards on 27 carries. Cole had one reception for 30 yards, the Spartans only pass reception. Jaelyn Allen had a game-high 13 tackles including eight solo stops. Cole had a sack, interception and tackle for loss among his nine tackles.