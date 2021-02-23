The Petersburg Crimson Wave began the season 2-1 only to falter over the next three games but those three losses came to the best of the Central District in Thomas Dale, Dinwiddie and Hopewell.

At 2-4 the Wave rallied to take 3 of their next 4 and make the playoffs for a second straight season. In a battle of offenses in the first round of the playoffs the Wave lost the battle, 40-55 as their season came to an end.

The decade ended soon after that, a decade that saw the Wave go 44-65 for the fewest wins and most losses in a decade for the Wave. Despite a down decade, the Wave did make the playoffs seven times with a mark of 3-7.