Petersburg cruised to a 28-0 shutout victory over the Monarchs Thursday night. The Crimson Wave scored the game's first points as time expired in the first half. A Meadowbrook player touched a downed punt and was swarmed by a host of Petersburg defenders. Jahmad Lundy scooped the ball and raced to the endzone (Kick Beasley).

After forcing a Monarch 3-out to begin the second half, Petersburg found its rhythm on offense. Stanley Green Jr. connected with Zahmarie White-Muhammad on an 8-yard touchdown screen to increase the lead to 13 (Kick failed).