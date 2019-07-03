Penn State picked up another commitment Wednesday from Mechanicsville, Va., prospect Tyler Warren.

Listed at 6-foot-5, 215 pounds, Warren committed to Virginia Tech almost a year ago to play quarterback for the Hokies. However, he backed out of that commitment in May. He rarely speaks with the media about his recruitment, but we know he visited Penn State in April and also camped last summer. Offensive recruiting coordinator and tight end coach Tyler Bowen, as well as the rest of PSU's coaching staff think his frame and athleticism work well at tight end.

According to 804 Varsity in Richmond, Warren threw for 876 yards and nine touchdowns last season. He also rushed for 554 yards and another seven scores.

We believe he earned more than seven scholarship offers, but aside from Penn State and Virginia Tech, we know that Louisville, Michigan, South Carolina, Syracuse and Virginia all offered.

Penn State is still in the running with Colorado TE Kole Taylor, as well as Canadian Theo Johnson. Taylor is expected to announce his commitment any day now.

The Nittany Lions now have 19 commitments in the class of 2020. They've added 13 new players over the past month and could very well add a few more in the coming days. Rivals currently ranks the class No. 13 overall, but the two junior college prospects, Ji'Ayir Brown and Norval Black, have yet to be ranked. Once they are, that should put the Lions right around the Top 10.