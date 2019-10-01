Four-Star WR KeAndre Lambert is ready to decide
Four-star wide receiver KeAndre Lambert is ready to wrap up his recruitment.A native of Norfolk, Va., Lambert is set to announce his decision Friday in front of friends and family at his school’s h...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news