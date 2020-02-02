Penn State hosts 2021 Rivals100 DB Tony Grimes & family
Penn State got another shot at 2021 Rivals100 prospect Tony Grimes on Saturday. The defensive back out of Virginia Beach (Va.) Princess Anne was back in Happy Valley with his family to hang out with the coaches and show his mother around.
CLASS OF 2020 RANKINGS: Rivals250 | Position | Team | State
RIVALS' REACTION...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news