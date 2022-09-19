"Your ears are ringing on both of them," Westphal said. "When you hear the 'War Eagle' chants out there, I mean, it is loud."

Saturday, he was at a sold-out Jordan-Hare Stadium to watch Auburn host Penn State in its orange-out game. As for which stadium was louder? Westphal could not give a definitive answer.

Fletcher Westphal was at the white-out game last year when Penn State hosted Auburn.

This was Westphal's second trip to Auburn, after camping with the Tigers back in June. The impression Auburn made on him while on his first trip is what led to a return.

"I liked what I saw," Westphal said. "I like the coaches, I like what they’re building here and so I was like ‘Let me get back for a game visit and see what they’re about."

Auburn did not win the game, but the atmosphere was there.

"Crazy," Westphal said. "SEC home environment is something else."

When the contact period opened on Sept. 1, Auburn was one of the first schools to reach out to the Virginia native. Head coach Bryan Harsin reached out to Westphal personally, which meant a lot to the 4-star offensive lineman.

"To have a head coach of a football team, of a college, Division I, SEC football team to stay up and to text, to personally send a message to me," Westphal said. "You know, give me his number so that I have his contact, is something huge."