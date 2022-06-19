Penn State commit Anthony Donkoh recaps Official Visit
Penn State Football hosted numerous recruits this weekend for official visits and among the group was thre-star OL commit Anthony Donkoh.
The Virginia native was gracious enough to give us a few moments of his time for some questions immediately following the trip to campus.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news