Patriots Knock Off Unbeaten Varina 22-21!

This weeks 'Game of the Week' certainly lived up to the billing. Two teams with a fairly long history of playing one another... a series that stretches back to both being in the Colonial District in the 80's to even further back when both were just rural schools in the 70's. Now the two are not just Capital District foes but the two came into the meeting with both fighting for seeding in the Region 4B playoff picture. The Blue Devils undefeated, the Patriots with two close losses to Hermitage and Highland Springs. Rain in the air... raining moments before the game and a sprinkle or two during the game. Senior Night for the Blue Devils, Wall of Fame of night for the Blue Devils. So much happening around this game but the Patriots never lost focus. According to Coach Ken Wakefield the plan was to establish the run and the Patriots certainly did that and then some. Jordan Allen and Jayden Mines led a ground assault that Varina's defense just could not seem to contain. The Patriot defense complimented the offense taking the Varina run game out of the equation with a -17 yard performance and forcing the Blue Devils to the air. With the run game neutralized, the Patriot defense could focus on the myriad of receivers at the disposal of Varina. An exchange of scores in the first half gave way to a second half that saw the Patriots shutout Varina until there was just a little over two minutes left in the game. The Patriots game plan worked, no doubt about that... the Patriots beat Varina, that was evident to anyone who witnessed this one. It was also evident that Varina beat themselves as well. Varina racked up several penalties throughout the game that made it tough to find that rhythm. When they were not shooting themselves in the foot with penalties they were doing so with bad snaps. In the first quarter the Blue Devils snap got past the kicker which resulted in a safety for the Patriots first lead of the night. This would be the first of four bad snaps for the Blue Devils and the yards lost repeatedly put the Blue Devils in holes which they rarely overcame. It was not the night Varina envisioned but for Patrick Henry... it was a great night to be a Patriot.

1st Quarter Summary

Varina had a rough start to this game which almost was a bit of a preview of what this game would be for the undefeated Blue Devils. The Patriot defense held them to a 3 & out after the Blue Devils were called for holding on first down and DaShawn Green knocked down a third down pass. As the Blue Devils went to punt, the snap sailed past the kicker and into the end zone. The Patriots got the safety and had an early 2-0 lead within the first two minutes of the game. After the defense held Patrick Henry to a 3 & out, the Blue Devils went to work to right the ship but it did not come without obstacles. Another bad snap for the Blue Devils, their second of four by my count nearly handed the Patriots the ball yet again. Instead the Blue Devils got to replay the first down; sandwiched by two Anthony Fisher receptions the Blue Devils were called for a false start and later a hold. The Blue Devils would be plagued by bad snaps and penalties all night long. Patrick Henry's Edwin Henderson nearly got an interception but could not hold on. It seemed as if the Blue Devils would be forced to another punt attempt but instead the Patriots were called for holding and moments later Kamaree Wells was on the receiving end of a Myles Derricott 14-yard pass.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj48YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL2dvYWlybWFyP3Jl Zl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkBnb2Fpcm1hcjwvYT4gZW5kcyBzaHV0b3V0 IHdpdGggMTR5ZCBURCBjYXRjaC4gIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRl ci5jb20vVmFyaW5hRm9vdGJhbGw/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QFZh cmluYUZvb3RiYWxsPC9hPiBnb2VzIGFoZWFkIDctMiB3aXRoIDE6MzkgdG8g Z28gMXEuICA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL2hhc2h0YWcv VmlyZ2luaWFQcmVwcz9zcmM9aGFzaCZhbXA7cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRm dyI+I1ZpcmdpbmlhUHJlcHM8L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRl ci5jb20vYnlyb25zam9uZXM/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QGJ5cm9u c2pvbmVzPC9hPiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL1ZhUHJl cHNSaXZhbHM/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QFZhUHJlcHNSaXZhbHM8 L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdC5jby9JRFFYZ01hNzl6Ij5waWMudHdp dHRlci5jb20vSURRWGdNYTc5ejwvYT48L3A+Jm1kYXNoOyBEYW5ueSBMZXdp cyAoQENSRjREYW4pIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vQ1JG NERhbi9zdGF0dXMvMTQ1NDIyOTU1MDU2OTc1NDYyND9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3Jj JTVFdGZ3Ij5PY3RvYmVyIDI5LCAyMDIxPC9hPjwvYmxvY2txdW90ZT4KPHNj cmlwdCBhc3luYyBzcmM9Imh0dHBzOi8vcGxhdGZvcm0udHdpdHRlci5jb20v d2lkZ2V0cy5qcyIgY2hhcnNldD0idXRmLTgiPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8L2Rpdj4K PC9kaXY+Cgo=

As bad a start as it had been for the Blue Devils, they led 7-2. Patrick Henry benefitted from the Blue Devil penalties. On Patrick Henry's second possession of the game Varina was called for a personal foul and offsides. Meanwhile DaShawn Green was rushing for 13 yards on 2 carries as time winded down on the first quarter.

2nd Quarter Summary

The Patriots finished off a drive that began in the first quarter with QB Jordan Allen running the rock, something we would see a ton of on this night. That said, the drive was capped off by a pass from Allen to JMU bound Jayden Mines to put the Patriots back on top.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj48YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL2prbWluZXM/cmVm X3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QGprbWluZXM8L2E+IDh5ZCBURCBwdXRzIDxh IGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vUEhmb290YmFsbEVUUD9yZWZf c3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5AUEhmb290YmFsbEVUUDwvYT4gYmFjayBvbiB0 b3AuICA4LTcgUGF0cmlvdHMgYWZ0ZXIgbWlzc2VkIFBBVC4gIDEwOjUxIDJx LiAgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9oYXNodGFnL1Zpcmdp bmlhUHJlcHM/c3JjPWhhc2gmYW1wO3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPiNW aXJnaW5pYVByZXBzPC9hPiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29t L2J5cm9uc2pvbmVzP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkBieXJvbnNqb25l czwvYT4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9WYVByZXBzUml2 YWxzP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkBWYVByZXBzUml2YWxzPC9hPiA8 YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3QuY28vVXhwdTMyczU3byI+cGljLnR3aXR0ZXIu Y29tL1V4cHUzMnM1N288L2E+PC9wPiZtZGFzaDsgRGFubnkgTGV3aXMgKEBD UkY0RGFuKSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL0NSRjREYW4v c3RhdHVzLzE0NTQyMzE5Mjg1MDEwNjM2ODM/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRm dyI+T2N0b2JlciAyOSwgMjAyMTwvYT48L2Jsb2NrcXVvdGU+CjxzY3JpcHQg YXN5bmMgc3JjPSJodHRwczovL3BsYXRmb3JtLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3dpZGdl dHMuanMiIGNoYXJzZXQ9InV0Zi04Ij48L3NjcmlwdD4KPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2 PgoK

This would be the first of two Patrick Henry touchdowns in the second quarter. Scoring drives that would sandwich a Blue Devil response. The Patriots also put together a 58-yard drive that had to overcome a 4th & 2 situation at the 50 after Amari Baylor kept the Patriots from a first down on third down. The Blue Devils were burned by the Patriots Jayden Mines all night long with the jet sweep as the Blue Devil defense just could not seem to stop the tandem of Mines & Allen, Allen found the end zone from two yards out.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5RQiBrZWVwZXIgY291cnRlc3kgb2YgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90 d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9qb3JkYW5hbGxlbjkxMD9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3 Ij5Aam9yZGFuYWxsZW45MTA8L2E+IGhhcyA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3 aXR0ZXIuY29tL1BIZm9vdGJhbGxFVFA/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+ QFBIZm9vdGJhbGxFVFA8L2E+IGJhY2sgb24gdG9wLiAgMnB0IGNvbnZlcnNp b24gbm8gZ29vZCwgdGhleSBsZWFkIDE0LTEzLCB1bmRlciBtaW51dGUgdG8g Z28gd2l0aCByYWluIGRyb3BzIGZhbGxpbmcgYWdhaW4uICA8YSBocmVmPSJo dHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL2hhc2h0YWcvVmlyZ2luaWFQcmVwcz9zcmM9 aGFzaCZhbXA7cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+I1ZpcmdpbmlhUHJlcHM8 L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vYnlyb25zam9uZXM/ cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QGJ5cm9uc2pvbmVzPC9hPiA8YSBocmVm PSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL1ZhUHJlcHNSaXZhbHM/cmVmX3NyYz10 d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QFZhUHJlcHNSaXZhbHM8L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBz Oi8vdC5jby9lclpUc0ZGZG5zIj5waWMudHdpdHRlci5jb20vZXJaVHNGRmRu czwvYT48L3A+Jm1kYXNoOyBEYW5ueSBMZXdpcyAoQENSRjREYW4pIDxhIGhy ZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vQ1JGNERhbi9zdGF0dXMvMTQ1NDIz Nzc4NjQyMTI3MjU4MT9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5PY3RvYmVyIDMw LCAyMDIxPC9hPjwvYmxvY2txdW90ZT4KPHNjcmlwdCBhc3luYyBzcmM9Imh0 dHBzOi8vcGxhdGZvcm0udHdpdHRlci5jb20vd2lkZ2V0cy5qcyIgY2hhcnNl dD0idXRmLTgiPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=

Between the two Patriot TD's was a 61-yard Varina scoring drive that was completed by just 4 plays and aided by a pass interference call against Patrick Henry. Myles Derricott had a couple of runs, the Blue Devils had to overcome a false start call but in the end the Blue Devils responded with a 26-yard hookup between Derricott and Carlo Thompson.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj4yNnlkIFREcCBwYXNzIGZyb20gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0 dGVyLmNvbS9teWxlc2RlcnJpY290dD9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5A bXlsZXNkZXJyaWNvdHQ8L2E+IHRvIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRl ci5jb20vY3Rob21wc29uNF8/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QGN0aG9t cHNvbjRfPC9hPiB3aXRoIDk6MDkgdG8gZ28gMnEgbWFrZXMgaXQgPGEgaHJl Zj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9WYXJpbmFGb290YmFsbD9yZWZfc3Jj PXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5AVmFyaW5hRm9vdGJhbGw8L2E+IDEzLTgsIFBBVCBu byBnb29kLiAgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9oYXNodGFn L1ZpcmdpbmlhUHJlcHM/c3JjPWhhc2gmYW1wO3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0 ZnciPiNWaXJnaW5pYVByZXBzPC9hPiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3QuY28v WXBwbkc5cTg5QyI+cGljLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL1lwcG5HOXE4OUM8L2E+PC9w PiZtZGFzaDsgRGFubnkgTGV3aXMgKEBDUkY0RGFuKSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRw czovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL0NSRjREYW4vc3RhdHVzLzE0NTQyMzM2NTc4MzM2 NjQ1MTM/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+T2N0b2JlciAyOSwgMjAyMTwv YT48L2Jsb2NrcXVvdGU+CjxzY3JpcHQgYXN5bmMgc3JjPSJodHRwczovL3Bs YXRmb3JtLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3dpZGdldHMuanMiIGNoYXJzZXQ9InV0Zi04 Ij48L3NjcmlwdD4KPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK

When Varina got the ball back shortly before the end of the half, the Blue Devils were being penalized again for a low block. As the half ended, Patrick Henry led 14-13.

3rd Quarter Summary

Patrick Henry picked up right where they left off in the first half with a 63-yard, 7 play drive that saw Jordan Allen and Jayden Mines continuing to make the plays, chew up the yards and challenge the Blue Devil defense. Jordan Allen capped off the drive with his 2nd touchdown of the night from 22 yards out as the Patriots extended their lead to 22-13.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj48YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL2pvcmRhbmFsbGVu OTEwP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkBqb3JkYW5hbGxlbjkxMDwvYT4g d2l0aCBhIDIyeWQgcnVuIGdyb3dzIHRoZSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3 aXR0ZXIuY29tL1BIZm9vdGJhbGxFVFA/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+ QFBIZm9vdGJhbGxFVFA8L2E+IGxlYWQgdG8gMjItMTMsIDc6MTMgM3EuICA8 YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL2hhc2h0YWcvVmlyZ2luaWFQ cmVwcz9zcmM9aGFzaCZhbXA7cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+I1Zpcmdp bmlhUHJlcHM8L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vYnly b25zam9uZXM/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QGJ5cm9uc2pvbmVzPC9h PiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL1ZhUHJlcHNSaXZhbHM/ cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QFZhUHJlcHNSaXZhbHM8L2E+IDxhIGhy ZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdC5jby8wc0FTbUpWMG1PIj5waWMudHdpdHRlci5jb20v MHNBU21KVjBtTzwvYT48L3A+Jm1kYXNoOyBEYW5ueSBMZXdpcyAoQENSRjRE YW4pIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vQ1JGNERhbi9zdGF0 dXMvMTQ1NDI0Nzk2MDEyNTA1MDg4ND9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5P Y3RvYmVyIDMwLCAyMDIxPC9hPjwvYmxvY2txdW90ZT4KPHNjcmlwdCBhc3lu YyBzcmM9Imh0dHBzOi8vcGxhdGZvcm0udHdpdHRlci5jb20vd2lkZ2V0cy5q cyIgY2hhcnNldD0idXRmLTgiPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=

Varina would not fare as well. The Blue Devils started out with a promising drive with two first downs early but another bad snap cost the Blue Devils mightily. 2nd & 29, the Blue Devils had work to do and it was made more difficult on third down when Camden Byrd got to Derricott with a sack. The Patriots facing a 3rd & four was called for holding on a Jordan Allen Scramble just as time was expiring on a third quarter largely dominated by the Patriots.

4th Quarter Summary

After a holding call at the end of the third quarter, the Patriots faced a 4th & 20 and chose to punt. On the Blue Devils possession the Patriots nearly got the ball back when Camden Byrd got his hands on a Derricott pass but could not complete the process on the very first play. The Patriot defense did, however, keep the Blue Devils to a 3 & out continuing their second half shutout of Varina. After being burned all night long by the jet, the Blue Devils sniffed it out this time and got to Jayden Mines for a loss of 13 and just like that the Varina defense held the Patriots to a 3 & out. Down by 9, Varina faced a 3rd & 8 when Patrick Henry was called for pass interference. The Blue Devils offense stalled and on fourth down there was yet another bad snap that cost the Blue Devils yet again. The Varina defense bailed out the Blue Devils holding the Patriots to a 4 & out and a turnover on downs. Varina responded with a 74-yard drive with Myles Derricott hitting Anthony Fisher and Kamaree Wells. It was on this drive that Carlo Thompson went up for a catch yards shy of the end zone. Although he was never hit, he could not bring the ball down and when he, himself came down, he did not get up. There was a long delay as Carlo was attended to and ultimately left the game in an ambulance. A dynamic young man, we all hope it is nothing serious and he makes a speedy recovery. When the game resumed Varina was benefitted by pass interference on a pass to Kamaree Wells. Setup at the 16 it took just two plays for the Blue Devils to find the end zone for the first time since the second quarter. Anthony Fisher was on the receiving end of a Derricott pass and with a 2-point conversion the Blue Devils trailed by just one point.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5GaW5hbCA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL1Zhcmlu YUZvb3RiYWxsP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkBWYXJpbmFGb290YmFs bDwvYT4gVEQgb2YgdGhlIG5pZ2h0IGZyb20gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90 d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9teWxlc2RlcnJpY290dD9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3 Ij5AbXlsZXNkZXJyaWNvdHQ8L2E+IHRvIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdp dHRlci5jb20vQW50RmlzaGVyP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkBBbnRG aXNoZXI8L2E+IC4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90LmNvL2ZnOXVPVHlDaUsi Pmh0dHBzOi8vdC5jby9mZzl1T1R5Q2lLPC9hPiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczov L3QuY28vbFI2ZUJpM2psRiI+cGljLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL2xSNmVCaTNqbEY8 L2E+PC9wPiZtZGFzaDsgRGFubnkgTGV3aXMgKEBDUkY0RGFuKSA8YSBocmVm PSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL0NSRjREYW4vc3RhdHVzLzE0NTQ0MTkx NDMxODk1NzM2MzQ/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+T2N0b2JlciAzMCwg MjAyMTwvYT48L2Jsb2NrcXVvdGU+CjxzY3JpcHQgYXN5bmMgc3JjPSJodHRw czovL3BsYXRmb3JtLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3dpZGdldHMuanMiIGNoYXJzZXQ9 InV0Zi04Ij48L3NjcmlwdD4KPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK

The Blue Devils attempted the onside kick but the Patriots recovered it. Moments later Patrick Henry was getting the first down and able to run out the clock and secure a 1-point victory.

Patrick Henry 22, Varina 21 - Scoring Summary Time Play Score 10:40 (1Q) Safety Patrick Henry 2-0 1:39 (1Q) 14-yard pass from Myles Derricott to Kamaree Wells. PAT good. Varina 7-2 10:51 (2Q) 8-yard run from Jayden Mines. PAT no good. Patrick Henry 8-7 9:09 (2Q) 26-yard pass from Myles Derricott to Carlo Thompson. PAT no good. Varina 13-8 :47 (2Q) 2-yard run from Jordan Allen. 2-point conversion no good. Patrick Henry 14-13 7:13 (3Q) 22-yard run from Jordan Allen. 2-point conversion good. Patrick Henry 22-13 2:35 (4Q) 9-yard pass from Myles Derricott to Anthony Fisher. 2-point conversion good. Patrick Henry 22-21

Players of the Game

Jordan Allen of Patrick Henry was relentless on the ground with 121 yards on 32 carries and 2 touchdowns. Jayden Mines of Patrick Henry complimented the ground assault of Jordan Allen with 66 yards of his own on 10 carries and a touchdown as well. Mines jet sweeps sustained multiple Patriot drives as the Blue Devil could not get a handle on it till it was too late. Myles Derricott of Varina thrived in the passing game with the run game shutdown by the Patriot defense. The junior QB threw for 202 yards and 3 TD's while completing 15 of 20 passes. Anthony Fisher of Varina was a leading target for Derricott as he scored once but caught 4 other passes for a total of 89 yards receiving which included the TD late to draw the Blue Devils closer at the end.

Post-Game Nuggets