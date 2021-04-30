 VirginiaPreps - Patrick Jones selected in third round by the Minnesota Vikings
Patrick Jones selected in third round by the Minnesota Vikings

Jim Hammett • Panther-lair
@JimHammett

Patrick Jones II became the first Pitt player selected in the 2021 NFL Draft, as the Minnesota Vikings picked him in the third round as the 90th overall player chosen. Jones was a consensus All-American in the 2020 season after posting 12.5 tackles for loss and 9 sacks for the Panthers.

“Coach (Mike) Zimmer and the Vikings are going to absolutely love Patrick Jones," Pitt head coach Pat Narduzzi said in a press release. "He’s a relentless competitor who constantly strives to improve. There’s a reason why Patrick was a consensus All-American for us this past year. He absolutely disrupts his opponent. And we’re thrilled he will be reunited with a fellow Pitt man in Brian O’Neill in Minnesota.”

Jones is the first defensive linemen from Pitt to be drafted into the NFL since Ejuan Price went in the seventh round of 2017 draft to the Los Angeles Rams. The Virginia native is set to join former Pitt teammate Brian O'Neill, who is a starting offensive linemen for the Vikings after being selected by Minnesota in the 2018 draft.

Jones was a member of Pitt's 2016 recruiting class, the first full class signed by current Pitt head coach Pat Narduzzi. He marks the first player that initially committed to Narduzzi that has gone on to be drafted into the NFL. Coming out of high school, Jones was graded as two-star recruit by Rivals.com, but went onto have a very successful collegiate career and outplayed that initial ranking.

After redshirting in 2016, Jones developed as a role player on the defensive line for Pitt in the 2017 and 2018 seasons. The 6'5" and 260-pound defensive end finally had a breakout campaign in 2019 that put him on the map nationally. Following a season-ending injury to teammate Rashad Weaver, Jones became the lead pass rusher for the Panthers that season.

Jones was named first-team All-ACC after recording 11.5 tackles for loss and 8.5 sacks in the 2019 season. He flirted with the idea of entering the NFL Draft following his redshirt junior campaign, but opted to return to Pitt for one more year.

In his final collegiate season, Jones was part of a Pitt defense that recorded 46 sacks as team, which was tied for first nationally. He was named first-team All-ACC for the second consecutive season and earned first-team All-American selections from the Sporting News and the Walter Camp Football Association.

Jones became the first Pitt player selected in the draft, but likely won't be the last. Other former Panthers like Weaver, Damar Hamlin, Jimmy Morrissey, Jaylen Twyman, and Paris Ford are also awaiting to see where their future NFL home will be as the third and final day of the draft will resume on Saturday afternoon.

