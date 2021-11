Patrick Henry thumps top-seeded Generals to advance to Region 4B Finals!

Patrick Henry shocked the football world Friday night, dismantling #1 seed Dinwiddie 35-20. Patriots quarterback Jordan Allen is arguably the hottest player in the playoffs through two games. The Davidson College commit has rushed for 449 yards and six touchdowns and has guided his team to their second regional title matchup in three seasons.

The Patriots got rolling on their second drive of the game when Allen crashed into the endzone from two yards out (PAT Crabbe) to put them on top 7-0. With 20 seconds remaining in the first quarter, Allen scampered 56-yards to the endzone (PAT Crabbe) to extend their lead to 14.



The Generals would cut into the lead on their next possession. Christian Drumgoole returned the short kickoff down deep into General territory and a few plays later, freshman Harry Dalton punched it in from eight yards out (PAT Bell).

Patrick Henry's Richard Crabbe would extend the lead back out to 14 with 5:35 remaining in the half when he connected on a 26-yard field goal. With 1:07 remaining in the first half, Gracyn Ross picked off Brenton Hilton to preserve the Patriot's 17-7 lead.