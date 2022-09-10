Following a slow start to the season against Brookville in their opener two weeks ago, Patrick Henry-Roanoke scored 20 unanswered points but narrowly fell in defeat in that game as time ran out. This week, the team wanted to be sure to get off to a quick start when they traveled north to face Region 5D opponent Albemarle and the squad did just that, sprinting ahead to an 18 point advantage before holding on for a 39-28 victory in the contest. Class of 2023 prospect Carmelo Taylor led his team with three touchdowns on the night including an 85 yard kickoff return late in the opening quarter. The 6-foot, 170 pounder also caught a pair of scoring passes against the homestanding Patriots defense to help his team extend their lead later in the contest. Despite the efforts of Albemarle to reel their opponents in on the scoreboard, Patrick Henry-Roanoke’s defense proved to play well enough to keep a powerful Albemarle offense that entered the contest averaging 40 points per game at bay and preserve the victory in a hard fought contest. Here we’ll take a closer look the action from yesterday and later we will take a look at analysis and top performers from the area slate on VirginiaPreps.com. STAY TUNED…

KEYS TO VICTORY TAKE ADVANTAGE OF MISCUES The offenses for both teams reached the endzone the first time they had the ball Friday night. It was Patrick Henry-Roanoke, however, they was able to continue to pile up points early on as they took advantage of Albemarle mistakes. First, the Patriots kickoff unit failed to maintain their lanes when covering the field after the Albemarle score. Carmelo Taylor made the opposition pay after he changed course initially and then burst through the middle of the unit that left a large gap in the center of the field. Turner cut to his right and sped past the remaining defenders to extend the Patrick Henry-Roanoke lead to 14-6.

Two plays later Jahzae Kimbrough snatched a pass from Albemarle quarterback Amaje Parker out of the air to give his team the ball back. Four plays after that, Samuel Dowdy connected on a 29-yard field goal to extend the lead further. The visitors continued to dominate the opening of the contest when their defense forced Albemarle to punt on their next possession. The offensive unit for Patrick Henry-Roanoke wasted no time to extend the lead once again. On first down from the Albemarle 21 yard line, quarterback Joseph Beasley connected with Taylor once again and Patrick Henry-Roanoke held a 24-6 lead minutes into the second quarter that the team would never relinquish.

BEND BUT DON’T BREAK DEFENSE With a large lead, the Albemarle offensive unit was forced to rely on junior quarterback Amaje Parker and a pass-first offensive approach. Parker connected on several passes, tossing for three touchdowns threw the air. Parker’s biggest target in terms of yardage was Christian Humes who reeled in a 52-yard touchdown score and a pair of long yardage gains later in the contest. Despite the massive chunks for gained yardage, the Albemarle offense found itself having difficulty with consistency. The homestanding Patriots had three drives ended due to a turnover on downs and the Patrick Henry-Roanoke defense applied pressure to Parker nearly the entire night.

Parker left the game briefly due to an injury sustained that was originally noticeable after coming up awkwardly on when his team finished an offensive play. Maximillian Roberson led the way for the Patrick Henry-Roanoke defense and was joined by teammates Edward Murphy and John-Paul Prusakowski and others, particularly during the second half.

Amaje Parker carries for a gain after being flushed out of the pocket by the Patrick Henry-Roanoke defense. (Robert Edmonds)

TAYLOR’S LEADERSHIP The senior for Patrick Henry-Roanoke propelled his team into the drivers’ seat against an Albemarle squad that came into this contest red hot, defeating their first two opponents by an average score of 40-8. Taylor scored a pair of touchdowns in the second half of the teams’ season opener and continued his rampant pace with three scores against Albemarle. Two of those scores came within six minutes of each other. The first was a kick return a week after teammate Kwalei Carter scored on a kick return for Patrick Henry-Roanoke. The second was on the receiving end of a pass from quarterback Joseph Beasley. His final score came on solid concentration after an Albemarle defender batted a pass down which the Class of 2023 prospect caught and took into the endzone. Taylor now has four scoring receptions in the first two games of the season for his team.

In addition to his play, Taylor showed verbal leadership when assisting teammates to keep composure at times as play got heated between the two teams. Late in the contest when Bodine Kahoun went to the turf and lie in the middle of the field for nearly ten minutes surrounded by coaches and athletic trainers or both teams, Taylor gathered his squad and led his team in a sideline huddle to support their injured teammate. At one point, Taylor could be seen jawing with the Albemarle coaches on the sideline, instructing the opposing team to use their heads instead of reacting without caution to consequences.

SCORING SUMMARY Patrick Henry-Roanoke—17 7 15 0—39 Albemarle — 6 8 8 6—28

1st Quarter Patrick Henry-Roanoke—Jahzae Kimbrough 5 yard run (Samuel Dowdy kick), 8:53 Albemarle—Amaje Parker 10 yard pass to Noah Grevious (kick failed), 4:02 Patrick Henry-Roanoke—Carmelo Taylor 85 yard kickoff return (Samuel Dowdy kick), 3:46 Patrick Henry-Roanoke—Samuel Dowdy 29 yard field goal, 1:01

2nd Quarter Patrick Henry-Roanoke—Joseph Beasley 21 yard pass to Carmelo Taylor (Samuel Dowdy kick), 9:06 Albemarle—Amaje Parker 52 yard pass to Christian Humes (Parker pass to Owen Tighe), 6:17

3rd Quarter Patrick Henry-Roanoke—Joseph Beasley 39 yard pass to Carmelo Taylor (Samuel Dowdy kick), 8:16 Albemarle—Amaje Parker 20 yard pass to Christian Humes (Parker pass to Isaiah Harris), 2:22 Patrick Henry-Roanoke—Jahzae Kimbrough 30 yard run (Joseph Beasley pass to Sidney Webb), 1:19

4th Quarter Albemarle—Da’Quanvion Hill 3 yard run (conversion failed), 10:15