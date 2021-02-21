The Patriots were bidding adieu to one of their worst decades with their deepest playoff run in 18 years.

The Patriots began the season 3-0 and then lost back-to-back games by a combined score of 10 points! In fact their three regular season losses came within a 4-week span. The Patriots rebounded with three straight shutouts and went into the playoffs playing some of their best football.

The fourth seeded Patrick Henry crushed Spotsylvania 56-6, pulled off an upset of Louisa 16-15 and at home squeaked out a region championship over Dinwiddie 13-6.

Then came the state semifinals and the Patriots faced one of the best in Class 4 in Lake Taylor. The Patriots played their heart out and came within a two-point conversion of advancing to the state finals.

The Patriots best season in 18 years closes the curtains on one of the Patriots worst decades. 49-58 in the 2010's the Patriots had 28 fewer wins and had 27 more losses making it their worst decade since the 1970's. The Patriots only made the playoffs four times and 3 of their 4 playoff wins came in 2019.