Patrick Henry fends off Matoaca 28-25!

Matoaca bounced back with a touchdown of their own. Quentin Johnson found the endzone from 9-yards out ( PAT Gates ) to make the score 10-7 in favor of the home team. Allen went back to work on the Patriot's ensuing drive. He connected with James Madison commit Jayden Mines on a 31-yard touchdown pass ( PAT Crabbe ) to give the Patriots a 14-10 lead with 1:32 remaining in the first half.

After a scoreless first quarter, Matoaca and Patrick Henry lit up the scoreboard in the second. Warriors placekicker Jon Gates connected on a 33-yard field goal attempt to give the Warriors a 3-0 lead early in the second period of play. The Patriots would quickly respond when Jordan Allen raced 57 yards to the house ( PAT Crabbe ) to put them on top 7-3.

Patrick Henry held off a late-game surge by Matoaca to down the Warriors 28-25 in the Region 4B quarterfinals. The Patriots were led by Davidson College commit Jordan Allen who accounted for all four of their scores.

Patrick Henry started the second half with an opening drive score. Facing 4th and 15, the Patriots elected to go for it and Allen found Camden Byrd on a 35-yard touchdown pass (PAT Crabbe).

Matoaca bounced back on their ensuing drive of the half. After Quentin Johnson converted a crucial fourth and one, quarterback David Field called his own number and scampered 10-yards to the endzone. Field would also punch in the two-point conversion to cut the lead to 21-18.

However, Jordan Allen wasn't done having his way with the Warrior defense. Allen ripped off a 66-yard touchdown run (PAT Crabbe) to put the Patriots on top by 10 with 2:34 remaining in the third.

Matoaca was plagued with turnovers in the fourth quarter. David Field was sacked and fumbled the ball away into the hands of James Valentine Jr. and wideout Bryce Yates lost a fumble after making a reception. However, the Warrior defense dug its heels in after both turnovers and forced the Patriots to punt.

The second punt they forced was shanked and they took over in great field position. A few plays later, Field would score from 3-yards out (PAT Gates) to make the score 28-25 with 2:13 remaining in the contest.

Matoaca recovered an onside kick and their crowd went wild. Unfortunately, the officials determined that the ball had only gone nine yards before recovery which gave Patrick Henry the ball with 2:00 remaining in the contest. The Patriots would run out the clock to secure the victory.